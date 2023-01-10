UNI professor, Courier music reviewer George Day had a love for all people, arts everywhere

CEDAR FALLS — George Frederick Day undoubtedly was a strong supporter of the arts and someone who’d welcome a conversation with any human no matter where life had taken them.

The longtime University of Northern Iowa English professor, with a passion for Western American Literature, died on Dec. 7 at the age of 96 in his apartment at Jones-Harrison Senior Living in Minneapolis, with his daughter Georgianna Ludcke and son John Day beside him.

Day was a former board member and president of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and the Western Literature Association. He worked for The Courier as a music reviewer of the symphony’s performances, University of Northern Iowa Department of Music’s productions, and numerous other local and visiting performances.

He, too, took to the stage on occasion and performed at the Waterloo Community Playhouse at least twice, including as Horace in “Hello, Dolly!” in 1973 and as Henry VIII in “A Man for All Seasons” in 1974.

And he had great admiration for many local greats, including the late poet James Hearst, whose legacy lives on at the Hearst Center for the Arts, and Dennis Downs, the recently retired director of the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, to name a few.

David Day, his son, called his father approachable and respectful to anyone in any “station in life.”

It was about the local people who made efforts to perform and create that was the basis of living for Day. His reviews with The Courier were “unfairly positive, as he worked hard not to dwell on the shortcomings,” David Day said.

“It was about capturing what someone was attempting to do,” said David Day.

“He loved the people, and the local and live entertainment even more,” he added. “He liked watching people he knew make music. He brought that small town sensibility.”

Day grew up in Superior, a small town in Nuckolls County, Nebraska, and was eventually the proprietor of the Day & Frees Lumber Company.

But he was drawn to classical music, literature and the arts because of his upbringing. Among the influence, said David Day, were his two aunts, one a pianist and another a painter. His mother played piano, while his father studied the musical arts and his first wife, Ann Day, was a water colorist.

“From his grandfather to his father and to his aunts, they were just all appreciative of literature, music and the arts,” said David Day. “He loved the lumberyard. It was his grandfather and father’s business, but he wasn’t completely fulfilled and happy.”

While he loved local talent, he himself was not a musician, and promoted efforts to bring global and well-known acts to town.

“Why can’t we have all this in Superior?” his son recalled him saying about the town he grew to love and cherish. But he wished it had more artistic personality. Eventually, George Day succeeded in bringing some of that culture there.

“We had a wonderful upbringing and traveled to a bunch of places because of dad’s changing career,” said David Day.

He graduated from high school in Superior in 1943 and, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, enlisted in the United States Navy.

Classical music of the romantic era caught his attention, but “most of all” it was the Italian opera and the work of composers Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini, said David Day.

Day also pointed out his humor and fun-loving nature. Roy Behrens, a retired UNI professor of graphic design, emphasized how he was “terribly funny.”

“People admired his knowledge of music and of the visual arts,” said Behrens, “ … and he was passionate about his own history in Nebraska and he loved to go to reunions at Dartmouth College” in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he had been a student and earned his bachelor’s degree.

Day also spent time in Massachusetts. He earned a master’s degree in education from Harvard University in Cambridge. He taught in Honolulu, Hawaii and earned his doctorate through the University of Colorado in Boulder – all before ending up at UNI.

He spent his career at UNI, retiring as professor emeritus in 1994. He forged lasting relationships with students and spent a lot of time later in life going to see plays. In particular, he enjoyed international acts.

“It’s kind of surprising that someone has to write an obituary for George – given his irrepressible sense of humor, I would think he might have written his own,” later wrote Behrens.

Ken Baughman, another UNI retired professor of English, described Day as “very friendly, genial, affable, and likeable.”

“He showed an interest with everyone with whom he spoke and our friendship formulated because of our love for classical music and opera,” he said.

Baughman noted George Day was a big UNI football fan, too, and how regularly they’d see different shows and operas together. He said Day was strongly devoted to the community of his church, First Presbyterian in Waterloo, and his dogs over the years.

“He enjoyed being a spectator, and had a fine singing voice too,” said Baughman. “He was very loyal to his family and his home communities.”

In a statement, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony artistic director and conductor, Jason Weinberger noted how he always enjoyed reading George’s reflections on his group’s performances, but “truly treasured seeing him in person at concerts and catching up about music or just life.”

“Even though his symphony reviews were something of a retirement project, George was an essential part of the musical world of the Cedar Valley,” Weinberger said.

Kent Shankle, executive director of the Waterloo Center for the Arts, remembered Day’s “presence” when serving on the collections and exhibition committee for the Waterloo Cultural and Arts Commission.

“He was always engaged and took his role very seriously,” Shankle said. “He was very friendly and personable, and just overall a good guy.”

Cammie Scully, a former executive director of the Waterloo Center for the Arts, echoed the sentiments in that “he was a great guy, art supporter and community supporter,” she said, “and was intelligent, outgoing and friendly. He was very accepting of all people, and was engaged.”

He was almost a guarantee to be in attendance at various special programs and exhibit openings. Scully pointed out that he was also a great reader and writer.

His work includes The Uses of History in the Novels of Vardis Fisher, along with many published articles and numerous presentations on various American writers.

George Day is survived by his children Georgianna Ludcke of Minneapolis, John Day and his wife Janice Eisma Day of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and David Day and his wife Alisa Jonas of Brookline, Massachusetts as well as several grandchildren, stepchildren, nieces, and nephews.

