WATERLOO — A University of Northern Iowa professor and a Cedar Valley family traveled to the second-poorest country in the Western hemisphere over Thanksgiving break to give their time and energy to those in need.
In return, they received a better understanding of challenges facing the global community.
“It’s one thing to see a picture or hear about it, but it’s another thing to actually see and walk among it,” said Deb Bunker, who traveled with her family to Nicaragua over the holiday.
Chris Schrage, a UNI global trade and marketing professor from rural New Hartford, escorted the family to Leon, Nicaragua, where they visited orphanages, helped with dental clinics and gave away hygiene products and health care information.
“We’re letting them know that somebody cares. I’ve always been a person who thinks we should try and make things better,” Schrage said.
They visited schools where they spoke with children learning English and helped update an orphanage for young mothers and children younger than 3 years old.
The group also spent time in the Tomas Burge Community near the Leon dump, where the community of about 200 adults and 100 children live in plastic shacks, Schrage said.
“One of them was just made out of tarps, and they’re open to everything, so you can’t keep out bugs and things like that,” Bunker said.
The trip was made through the nonprofit organization Hands For Hope Inc., which was launched by Schrage in 2014 to make education possible for those who want to improve their life, their family’s condition and their communities in Nicaragua and Panama.
“Nicaragua is almost like a second home. I have many children and grandchildren there, not by blood,” she said.
Since 2001, Schrage has been providing items to assist in carrying out the mission. She has led student groups to the South American third-world country nearly every year for the past 16 years. Her trips have included building a library, kitchen and water treatment facility as well as programs for young mothers, troubled youths and disadvantaged children.
Those who travel with Schrage learn first-hand how difficult life is for these individuals, including the low level of academic opportunity. The UNI program is based on service learning with projects mostly completed for youths. The average level of education for the 5 million inhabitants is fifth grade, Schrage said.
“It was really cool to spend time with someone who has done so much good for so many people in so many places for so long,” Bunker said about Schrage.
They saw how most basic goods in the U.S. are luxury items to those living in third-world conditions, including indoor toilets and running water.
“Even the poorest home in our area is pretty luxurious compared to what they have,” Bunker said.
Introducing people to the opposite end of the economic spectrum makes them realize what they have and how to approach situations differently, Schrage said. “You don’t know how many times I’ve heard how good it feels to have a hot shower after they come back.”
With certified EMT training and a constant desire to serve those in need, Schrage returned from a medical mission trip in August to Suriname on the north shores of South America with Project CURE. She will revisit the area with her students in the winter of 2021 and will visit Paraguay with the group in May.
Schrage has also volunteered in Uzbekistan, Kenya, Costa Rica, Panama and Sudan, carrying out various types of service. She also led the efforts for the Depot Park and Oak Hill Cemetery projects in Parkersburg.
“If people want to go down there and I can make it work into my schedule I will gladly go along and put together a program for them with my expertise and reality of the world,” Schrage said. “The more we get to know each other and understand each other, the easier it will be for future generations to work together, and even our generations. There’s plenty of people my age who haven’t been outside of the Midwest to have a comprehension of challenges other people face.”
For more information or to donate to Hands For Hope Inc., go to https://www.handsforhopeinc.org/donate.
