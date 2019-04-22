CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa recognized students during the Student Leadership Awards ceremony on Tuesday. Awards were presented to students, student organizations and advisers for outstanding leadership throughout the 2018-19 academic year.
The list of awards and award winners include:
UNI C.A.R.E (Creating A Responsible Environment) Award — This award is intended for UNI students, faculty, staff, organizations or programs that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to and positive impact on a sustainable future. Recipient is Lily Conrad.
Dr. Sue Follon Scholarship for Women in Leadership — This scholarship recognizes students for their leadership contributions during their tenure at UNI and potential to model leadership for women. Recipient is Shaylyn Trenkamp.
Boots to Books Scholarship — Boots to Books is a program designed to help veterans transition to civilian life and the college environment. Recipient is Connor Grunwald.
Drake Martin Gold Star Award —This award is given to student leaders for outstanding contributions to on-campus living at UNI. This is the highest residential leadership award at UNI. Recipients are Kate O’Dell and Cameron Amos.
Dr. Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete West Award —The Missouri Valley Conference presents the award annually to one female and one male student-athlete to recognize outstanding achievement in academics, athletics, services and leadership. UNI recipients are Crystal Florman, women’s swimming and diving, and Isaac Holtz, men’s track and field.
NISG Above and Beyond Awards —These awards are given by students to recognize faculty and staff for their commitment to student development and success. Recipients are Allyson Rafanello (Student Success Award) and Ronnie Chen (Student Learning Award).
Most Promising New Leaders in a Student Organization —This award recognizes a member in a student organization who has demonstrated emerging leadership in the organization, a commitment to developing his/her leadership ability, and has exceeded the expectations of the membership of the organization. Recipient is Joel Gan, International Student Promoters.
Student Organization Adviser of the Year —This award recognizes a student organization adviser who has excelled and exemplified outstanding service, dedication and leadership to the organization to distinguish itself. Recipient is Ashley Adams.
Student Organization Program of Distinction — This recognizes significant achievements by student organizations in planning and presenting programs. Recipients are “A Rabbi, A Pastor and An Imam: Stronger Together” (presented by Muslim Students Association); “I Love Female Orgasm” (presented by Campus Activities Board); and International Student Preview Day (presented by International Student Promoters).
Greek 360 Award —This award recognizes a member of the UNI Fraternity & Sorority Life community who also is an outstanding member of other student organizations on campus and contributes to the community. Recipients are Meghan Jones, Alpha Delta Pi; and Caleb Gipple, Sigma Phi Epsilon.
Most Promising New Student Organization — This award recognizes a new student organization that has demonstrated motivation, creativity, innovation and perseverance. Recipient is Readers Today Leaders Tomorrow.
Student Organization of the Year — This award recognizes a student organization that has exemplified excellence among its peers in the dedication and development of its members, and its contributions to the campus community and beyond. Recipient is Muslim Students Association.
Diversity Matters Award — The Diversity Matters Award is presented in recognition of dedication and service to the University of Northern Iowa in advancement of its diversity-related goals. Recipients are Nadir Khan, Scott Schwartz and Yakira Sanders.
Servant Leader Award — The Servant Leader Award recognizes those who have worked for the common good while putting the needs of others first. Recipients are Adalberto Castrejon, Allison Noggle, Anna Patch, Bryce Davis, Caitlyn Walte, Caleb Gipple, Emily Meier, Morgan Brus, Muhammed Butt and Trevor Fletcher.
Outstanding Student Leader — The Outstanding Student Leader Award recognizes students who have demonstrated dedication and leadership through their involvement in one or more campus activities. Recipients are Akanksha Sahni, Ben Vaske, Gorpu David, Lydia Richards, Siraj Acharya, Taryn Kroymann and Tristan Bernhard.
