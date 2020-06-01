UNI offers online degree in Managing Business and Organizations for first time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is currently accepting applications for the Managing Business and Organizations Bachelor of Applied Science program, which will be offered online for the first time starting in August.

The program is designed to help adult learners build upon the skills and knowledge acquired during their Associate of Applied Science degree through the development of professional competencies needed to serve effectively in managerial and supervisory roles.

“Every semester, I work individually with students to support and guide them through their programs,” said Program Coordinator Linda Emery. “Each student is unique, so getting to know them as individuals is a key ingredient in supporting student success. The fact that the program is entirely online doesn’t diminish the importance of the student-centered approach that UNI is known for.”

Graduates of this program will enhance the knowledge and professional skills necessary to succeed in the management of a business or non-profit organization. The program emphasizes critical thinking skills, quantitative analysis, and written and oral communication skills necessary for making sound decisions and achieving results, all valuable skills that employers seek.