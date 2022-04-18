UNI, national partners launch major technology initiative today

CEDAR FALLS -- A new partnership between the University of Northern Iowa, Youngstown State University and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining will leverage $10 million in first-year funding to increase the number of small-to-midsize enterprises using advanced technologies, bolster critical areas of the defense manufacturing supply chain and create jobs.

The partnership will provide hundreds of businesses each year with support to remove barriers to adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, enabling a faster output of quality parts while expanding and strengthening the supply chain. Those technologies include robotics, artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

“Implementation of Industry 4.0 practices in advanced manufacturing is a crucial element for maintaining a strong defense industrial base,” Randy Gilmore, vice president and chief development officer at NCDM said on the significance of this project. “NCDMM and America Makes are proud to be a part of the project team and to have the opportunity to play an essential role in this effort.”

The funding will remove barriers of adopting Industry 4.0 technologies for small- to medium-sized organizations within the defense casting supply chain. This will enable faster supply of quality castings along with an expansion of the supply chain.

The project was made possible through competitive funding secured by a bipartisan congressional coalition across Iowa and Ohio.

