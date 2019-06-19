CEDAR FALLS – Doug Johnson has already painted bright white lines on the mowed and manicured lawn in preparation for Thursday afternoon. That’s the day artists begin arriving at 23rd and College streets to set up their booths for College Hill Arts Festival.
The 41st annual event is Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Johnson, CHAF co-chair in charge of the grounds and festival layout, has been collaborating with the University of Northern Iowa to make sure the shady lawn is in peak condition for the juried festival.
Johnson painted the lines himself. “The lines show where different booths will be set up. The grounds look great — the grass is really green. The university has done a great job. There are some new trees planted, so it was a bit of a challenge to lay out the grounds, but we made it work. Now we just have to watch the weather,” he said.
Her fingers are crossed for nice weather, said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the event. “Everything is going well. We couldn’t do it without community support – local businesses who provide support, volunteers who come out and work at the festival, the people who come from all over to attend the festival, enjoy themselves, shop for art and take some art home.”
Approximately 75 artists will exhibit and sell their original artwork in such categories as ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, paintings, photography, pastels, graphics, sculpture, mixed media and fiber.
Gary Kelley’s posters promoting the festival have won numerous national awards. He will be on the grounds from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, signing this year’s poster, “Thanks, Pablo.” The artwork, which is a nod to Pablo Picasso, also will be available on T-shirts. The original artwork will be displayed during the festival and bids will be accepted.
The annual volunteer-run festival is one of Iowa’s signature summer events and has been named one of the top 100 best fine arts and design shows in the U.S. for nearly a decade by Sunshine Artist magazine. In 2006, Cedar Valley Tourism Bureaus named it the event of the year.
Artists have bed-and-breakfast options, free water during the festival, sack lunches, volunteers who allow artists to take a break, a hospitality room and a Friday night artists’ buffet. Friends of CHAF provide financial support through the Friends and Patrons programs. Artists are eligible for awards of excellence, and one artist will receive the $750 founders’ award honoring the late C. Hugh Pettersen. Pettersen founded the festival and chaired the event for the first 16 years. A people’s choice award will be chosen by festivalgoers.
A variety of musical groups will entertain on the performing arts stage for both days. The Young Collectors Gallery will be open for children ages 14 and younger, where they can purchase art for $10 or less, provided by participating festival artists. There will be hands-on children’s activities and food and beverage vendors, including Becker’s Concessions, Jamaican Beach Smoothies, Cottonwood Canyon, La Calle and Cedar Falls Kiwanis Roughrisers.
