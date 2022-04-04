UNI lecture to discuss segregation in the Midwest

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Department of History invites the community to participate in the 48th Carl L. Becker Memorial Lecture, “Dividing the City: Private Racial Restrictions and the Architecture of Segregation in the Midwest.”

The lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday in UNI’s Seerley Hall, Room 115. It will additionally be available via Zoom, with advanced registration at bit.ly/UNI-Becker2022.

The featured speaker, professor Colin Gordon from University of Iowa’s department of history, will discuss the efforts of developers, realtors and white homeowners to restrict property by race in the first half of the 20th century. Drawing on archival research in property records in St. Louis City and St. Louis County in Missouri, and Black Hawk and Johnson Counties in Iowa, Gordon will underscore the scope, intensity and impact of such restrictions — both on contemporary housing opportunities and on patterns of racial segregation and racial inequality that run to the present day.

Gordon is the author of several books, including, “Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs,” “Growing Apart: A Political History of American Inequality,” and many others. He has written for the Nation, In These Times and Jacobin and Dissent (where he is a regular contributor). His recent research support includes a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship (2021-22) and a visiting scholar fellowship at the Russell Sage Foundation (2022-23).

