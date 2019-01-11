CEDAR FALLS — The Second Sunday Community Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will present an evening of jazz with Night Mayor at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The group is a jazz combo from the University of Northern Iowa.
Refreshments will be served afterward. A freewill offering will be received for the performers.
