Night Mayor

CEDAR FALLS — The Second Sunday Community Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will present an evening of jazz with Night Mayor at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The group is a jazz combo from the University of Northern Iowa.

Refreshments will be served afterward. A freewill offering will be received for the performers.

