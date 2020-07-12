UNI international students fear new ICE rules could derail graduation plans

“The decrease in new international students in the U.S. that we have started to experience in the past years is an unfortunate trend that only weakens the university experience for everyone,” she said.

“It is hard to comprehend any positives to this rule modification considering the hardship it will put on students and the added difficulty to universities already trying to make the best decisions for the health and benefit of their students.” The new rules also force international students to attend in-person classes during a pandemic, defying public health advisories on mitigating the spread of the virus.

“It’s such a sweeping change, and it came out of nowhere, at least for me,” said, Triet Ngo, a UNI senior from Hanoi, Vietnam.

For Ngo, wearing a mask in public is nothing new. His home city of more than 8 million is one of the world’s most polluted cities. Ngo remembers the MERS outbreak in his home country in 2012.

“I have been wearing masks for years,” he said. “But the outbreak scare would just last a few weeks, not months.”

Ngo said his family at home is concerned for him as “the situation is pretty much under control over there in Vietnam.”