UNI honors Native and Indigenous people with celebration

The University of Northern Iowa intends to honor the culture and heritage of all Native and Indigenous people with a statement.
That work to develop its “mission stewardship statement,” continued with a celebration Tuesday evening, featuring Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Nation, who shared tribal dance and music inside Strayer-Wood Theatre.
“No matter where you come from, be proud of who you are,” said Yazzie. “Be proud of your roots, that you carry with you, the blood that you carry with you.”
In July 2020, UNI President Mark Nook met with the Meskwaki Tribal Council, “recognizing that there was an opportunity to better live the University’s mission by strengthening the collaboration and the work we do with Native and Indigenous people,” according to Andrew Morse, Nook’s chief of staff.
The statement is expected to be released by Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Oct. 11. One goal of the statement is acknowledging UNI’s presence on land formerly stewarded by members of the Meskwaki Nation, the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and additional Native groups.
The Meskwaki settlement in Tama is the university’s closest active Native and Indigenous organization in the Cedar Valley, Morse said.
“We became serious a year ago,” Morse said. “We’re ready now to do a stewardship statement that will guide our work for years and generations to come.”
Yazzie, who is touted as a “world champion fancy dancer,” took to the stage in his traditional regalia and shared some of his moves, as well as his flute music.
He also spoke about his experiences from high school.
“It was very challenging during those times, because we encountered discrimination,” he said. “We encountered racism. But we endured, so I stand here tall and proud of who I am. I know where I come from. I still try to learn as much as I can today about my roots, about my history.
“I use music, I use dance, I use this stage as a platform to deliver a message to the world: We need to recognize our Indigenous people, Indigenous communities, not just here in North America, but all over the world.”
During Yazzie’s presentation, he selected people in the audience to join him on stage, and he gave a dance lesson. Following the dance, which he says is a “way to express your spirit and also keep in shape,” he asked for thoughts on how they felt.
In addition this evening, campus leaders shared their thoughts and ideas from closed on-campus listening sessions that will play a role in shaping the university’s mission stewardship statement.
“We want to make sure our Native American and Indigenous students know that they belong, and we will do our part to make sure they are included in our diversity, inclusion and social justice initiatives,” said Chiquita Loveless, UNI interim director of the diversity, inclusion and social Justice.
Members of the Meskwak settlement, Ho-Chunk Nation, and Great Plains Action Society took part in the festivities and education, as well as a few Native American and Indigenous students, who intend to create a campus organization to promote similar ideals.
“We want more to acknowledge that we’re here,” said Tiernan Wanatee.
Marley Whitefish added, “And that we still exist.”
According to Azra Papakee, they want to educate others about their traditions and heritage, and reach out to other schools to get involved.
Previous attempts have been made to create the organization, Papakee said, but some of those engaged students graduated and there wasn’t enough of a commitment from everyone involved.
In addition, she noted that there wasn’t always assistance offered by university faculty and administration.
“We will do our part to make sure this happens, and provide everything necessary to make sure they can succeed,” Loveless emphasized.
Later in the evening, a new UNI Gallery of Art exhibition of work by Native and Indigenous artists, co-curated by UNI alum Angela Waseskuk, opened.
The exhibit, titled “The Earth Is a House of Stories,” draws from UNI’s permanent collection and include artworks from George Longfish (Seneca/Tuscarora), Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Salish/Kootenai), Duane Slick (Meskwaki), Percy Tsisete Sandy (Zuni), and Sheila Arch (Cherokee).