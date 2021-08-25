UNI honors Native and Indigenous people with celebration

Yazzie, who is touted as a “world champion fancy dancer,” took to the stage in his traditional regalia and shared some of his moves, as well as his flute music.

He also spoke about his experiences from high school.

“It was very challenging during those times, because we encountered discrimination,” he said. “We encountered racism. But we endured, so I stand here tall and proud of who I am. I know where I come from. I still try to learn as much as I can today about my roots, about my history.

“I use music, I use dance, I use this stage as a platform to deliver a message to the world: We need to recognize our Indigenous people, Indigenous communities, not just here in North America, but all over the world.”

During Yazzie’s presentation, he selected people in the audience to join him on stage, and he gave a dance lesson. Following the dance, which he says is a “way to express your spirit and also keep in shape,” he asked for thoughts on how they felt.

In addition this evening, campus leaders shared their thoughts and ideas from closed on-campus listening sessions that will play a role in shaping the university’s mission stewardship statement.