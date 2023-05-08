CEDAR FALLS – “Panther Country” will be the theme when the University of Northern Iowa celebrates Homecoming 2023 during the week of Oct. 16-21.

The fun-filled week of activities will culminate with the annual homecoming parade, which will once again be held in downtown Cedar Falls on Oct. 21. The University of Northern Iowa is excited to partner with Community Main Street and KWWL to celebrate all things purple and gold.

“Homecoming marks an annual opportunity for the entire community to celebrate UNI,” said Pete Moris, director of university relations. “We’re excited to invite everyone to downtown Cedar Falls to stake their claim in Panther Country as the homecoming parade makes its way down Main Street on Saturday, October 21.”

Information on homecoming events can be found at the homecoming website, homecoming.uni.edu/.