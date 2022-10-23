UNI holds haunted greenhouse event

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa botanical garden is holding its first haunted greenhouse "The BOOtanical Center of Horrors" on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Participants will experience the "classroom of creepy curiosities" with hands-on activities before being led through the greenhouses at night. Caution is recommended, as there will be flashing lights, uneven pathways, loud noises and disturbing images throughout.

All ages are welcomed. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.