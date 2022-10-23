UNI holds haunted greenhouse event

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa botanical garden is holding its first haunted greenhouse "The BOOtanical Center of Horrors" on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Participants will experience the "classroom of creepy curiosities" with hands-on activities before being led through the greenhouses at night. Caution is recommended, as there will be flashing lights, uneven pathways, loud noises and disturbing images throughout.
All ages are welcomed. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Photos: UNI Wrestling Media Day, Oct. 20
UNI Wrestling Media Day 9
Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 1
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 2
Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab speaks at a press conference during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 3
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 4
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 5
Northern Iowa's Lance Runyon poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 6
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 7
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 8
Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 10
Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 11
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Wrestling Media Day 12
Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab poses for a photo during the Panthers' wrestling media day at the West Gym on campus in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
