CEDAR FALLS —University of Northern Iowa alum McKenna Mitchell has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for an English teaching assistantship to Spain for the 2023-2024 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

“As a future Spanish teacher, I think it’s going to give me so much more insight to give my students, especially if things in the textbooks are places I’ve been to or things I’ve seen or I’ve heard from people who have done these things,” said Mitchell, a Webster City native who earned her degree in 2022 in Spanish teaching and TESOL (teaching English to speakers of other languages) education.

Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement and record of service.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.

More than 2,000 U.S. students, artists and early career professionals from all backgrounds and in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually to study, teach English and conduct research overseas. Additionally, more than 800 U.S. scholars — faculty, artists and professionals — from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually.