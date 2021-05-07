UNI grad student installs wheat paste murals in downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Isaac Campbell got goosebumps as he watched a passerby on Main Street stop and look at one of his murals Thursday afternoon.
“This right here is why I do this,” he said.
As social distancing restrictions continue to ease across the country, the University of Northern Iowa graduate student is taking a closer look at what it means to reconnect with his thesis themed “Getting Back Together.”
“I think this moment is really important, and we need to reflect on what’s important for us,” he said.
Campbell and fellow classmates at UNI are installing nine photographic murals this week throughout downtown Cedar Falls.
“Which is very timely considering what we’ve all been going through the last year and a half, and I just felt like we needed some joy and happiness,” he said.
The photos are from the Fortepan Iowa photo database and span the 20th century from the 1900s to the 1990s. So far he and his cohort from UNI have installed murals at the Tea Cellar, Braceability, Black Hawk Hotel and the former Scratch Cupcakery building on Main Street. The group will finish the project Friday.
“I think technology has helped us a lot, but it’s also driven us apart,” Campbell said. “I hope that all the images bring a sense of contemplation and people think about what we want the world to look like, because we have the power to change it.”
Campbell first discovered wheat pasting while participating in a mural project in his hometown of Ottumwa. Wheat paste is a mixture of wheat flour, sugar and water. He later became inspired by the French photographer and street artist who goes by JR and has done massive wheat pasting projects across the world.
While living in Hungary and installing wheat paste promotions for the Hungarian National Gallery, Campbell got the opportunity to travel to Paris and volunteer with JR on a wheat paste project at the Louvre that made national news.
“Being there and being a part of it was so amazing. I said, ‘I’ve got to keep doing this.’”
And he has. Campbell also helped put up two murals on College Hill last year. His favorite part of creating the murals, he said, is doing them with other people. He also enjoys giving the perhaps old and forgotten photos a new life.
“Bringing photographs out of the archives of our dusty bins in our houses and putting them on the streets where people can see them and interact with them,” he said.
UNI grad student wheat pastes murals in downtown Cedar Falls
University of Northern Iowa graduate student Isaac Campbell stands in front of a mural Thursday in downtown Cedar Falls.
Isaac Campbell uses wheat paste to apply photos from the Fortepan Iowa database onto brick buildings Thursday in downtown Cedar Falls as part …
A photo of Jesse Cosby of Waterloo is displayed at the Tea Cellar on 209 State St. in Cedar Falls.
A photo from the Fortepan Iowa database is wheat pasted onto the exterior of Braceability at 115 E. Second St. in Cedar Falls.