UNI grad student installs wheat paste murals in downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Isaac Campbell got goosebumps as he watched a passerby on Main Street stop and look at one of his murals Thursday afternoon.

“This right here is why I do this,” he said.

As social distancing restrictions continue to ease across the country, the University of Northern Iowa graduate student is taking a closer look at what it means to reconnect with his thesis themed “Getting Back Together.”

“I think this moment is really important, and we need to reflect on what’s important for us,” he said.

Campbell and fellow classmates at UNI are installing nine photographic murals this week throughout downtown Cedar Falls.

“Which is very timely considering what we’ve all been going through the last year and a half, and I just felt like we needed some joy and happiness,” he said.

The photos are from the Fortepan Iowa photo database and span the 20th century from the 1900s to the 1990s. So far he and his cohort from UNI have installed murals at the Tea Cellar, Braceability, Black Hawk Hotel and the former Scratch Cupcakery building on Main Street. The group will finish the project Friday.

