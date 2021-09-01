UNI grad finds his calling in fight against global wildlife crime

CEDAR FALLS — Tim Spalla has spent a lot of time hunting down criminals.
He completed five combat deployments to Iraq, but about 10 years ago he discovered a specific type of criminal he’d like to focus his time on.
The 2005 University of Northern Iowa graduate, who grew up outside of Decorah on a dairy farm, says he was part of an intelligence team looking for Joseph Kony, the Ugandan terrorist who led the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), in Congo and South Sudan.
He realized a lot of his work involving terrorists like Kony intersected with what would become his mission later in life: fighting back against wildlife poaching and trafficking.
“In the course of trying to hunt down Kony, we were basically monitoring the elephant herds,” he said. “We did a lot of intelligence work, trying to predict where the elephants would be at certain times of the year, and then align that with where the LRA activity was happening.”
He said Kony and the LRA were “actually poaching these elephants both for meat, to eat, and for their ivory, and selling that into the black market.”
A lot of the terrorist groups he’s tracked have used the proceeds from trafficking wildlife to fund their operations.
His sister, Jess, who works as a vet technician at Pawsitive Pet Care in Waterloo and has spent more than two decades in the animal welfare field, was one of the big reasons he ended up following through on this “aha” moment when tracking Kony. She is someone, he described, who has “given her whole life to caring about animals.”
But one of the “craziest things” to him, a former Army Ranger combat veteran, was that not a lot of the people he encountered in these counter-terrorism and intelligence operations seemed to care about the criminal networks that traded and exploited these threatened animals.
“It just didn’t really resonate with the folks that I worked with, that this is a big issue and we should be doing something more,” he added.
The past six years of his life have been spent tackling the issue. In 2015, he formed a company whose first project was working with the Kenyan Wildlife Service to illuminate and disrupt criminal networks illegally trading in elephants and rhinos.
His work has led him to other parts of Africa, like South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, and even the Middle East.
More recently, he co-founded the Horn of Africa Conservation Alliance and is now working with people from all over the world to investigate cheetah trafficking networks, mainly through Somaliland, as well as other wildlife poaching.
Raising funds is a large piece to the puzzle. There are areas of his operation that need financial support, such those involved in building rapid response units to recover the animals before they are sold off.
He says not a lot of people like him, a “deconstructing criminal networks expert,” and his team, are taking on this type of work.
“The intelligence and investigative work should be left to the professionals, not conservation nonprofits that are full of scientists and bureaucrats and fundraisers,” he said. “There’s a place for all of that, but when you are talking about going up against organized criminal networks that have international reach, there is a certain level of professionalism that is demanded.”
Besides making a donation, there are other ways to assist his mission.
Building awareness of the issue is important – getting regular people to not just ignore the exploitation of wildlife and let it “float by them.”
“A lot of these cheetahs are scooped up in Africa, en route to the Middle East, to be used as status symbols, to be used as Instagram props,” he said. “They are basically a status symbol of the wealthy, and every time you see a picture of a cute, little baby cheetah, or another grown up cheetah in a picture with an influencer, don’t ‘like’ the social media post.
“Comment on it, and say: ‘That’s wrong.’ Cheetahs belong in the wild. They are not a domestic animal.
“... These people make it harder for guys like me to stop it, because as long as there is a demand there will always be people on the ground who are willing to kill and traffic these animals.”
When it comes to saving the cheetah population, time is running out. If it isn’t already too late.
“There’s like 7,000 of these animals left, they think. I don’t even know if these cheetahs are going to breed their way out of this bottleneck, this is a genetic bottleneck that they are in,” he said. “The time for games, marketing and all that stuff is over.”
Spalla manages to take on these projects from an operations center of sorts in his basement in Denver, Colorado, all while being a stay-at-home father to sons Theodore Franklin, 4, and Harrison Lincoln, 6. In addition, he is finishing up a mental health counseling graduate program at Regis University in Denver.
“I’m a stay-at-home dad. I take my kids to school every morning. I pick them up every night. I make them dinner. I read them books every night, and honestly, it’s like the greatest life I could possibly ask for,” he said. “And then, during the day, I go to grad school to learn how to be a mental health therapist so I can work with guys struggling with PTSD. And now I’ll be in a prison, working with people who had messed up childhoods, struggle with PTSD, and addiction.”
“I work 24 hours a day it feels like, but I’m a dad. And I’m so fortunate that I get to be a dad,” he added.
His boys often ask their dad : “What’s going on in Africa?”
“They love hearing about my work. They love asking questions about all of it. It’s truly special,” he said.
If interested in making a contribution to his GoFundMe page for Horn of Africa Conservation Alliance, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/horn-of-africa-conservation-alliance-hoaca?member=13191955&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.