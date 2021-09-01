UNI grad finds his calling in fight against global wildlife crime

CEDAR FALLS — Tim Spalla has spent a lot of time hunting down criminals.

He completed five combat deployments to Iraq, but about 10 years ago he discovered a specific type of criminal he’d like to focus his time on.

The 2005 University of Northern Iowa graduate, who grew up outside of Decorah on a dairy farm, says he was part of an intelligence team looking for Joseph Kony, the Ugandan terrorist who led the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), in Congo and South Sudan.

He realized a lot of his work involving terrorists like Kony intersected with what would become his mission later in life: fighting back against wildlife poaching and trafficking.

“In the course of trying to hunt down Kony, we were basically monitoring the elephant herds,” he said. “We did a lot of intelligence work, trying to predict where the elephants would be at certain times of the year, and then align that with where the LRA activity was happening.”

He said Kony and the LRA were “actually poaching these elephants both for meat, to eat, and for their ivory, and selling that into the black market.”

A lot of the terrorist groups he’s tracked have used the proceeds from trafficking wildlife to fund their operations.