UNI Gallery of Art to present 'B.F.A. Exhibition'

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present the spring 2022 B.F.A. Exhibition, which will open with a reception starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kamerick Art Building South lobby. The exhibition ends on Friday, May 13.
In her exhibition, titled “Packaged in White,” UNI art major Emily Kriegel of Pella explores a number of topics -- including the influence of her line of matrilineal descent, her religious upbringing and her views about sex and roles in her marriage -- using a variety of media, such as performance art, video, printmaking and fiber art.
Also on display, in the gallery’s Mary Haskell-Hansen Room, is "Too Bright for Our Infirm Delight," a UNI permanent art collection exhibition that was co-curated by art history instructor Josh Hainy and gallery director Darrell Taylor. The collection features art by female-identifying artists, indigenous artists and artists of color, including: Dawoud Bey, Russell T. Gordon, Lee Krasner, Doña Rosa (or Rosa Real Mateo de Nieto), Marguerite Wildenhain and Betty Woodman.