UNI Gallery of Art to present 'B.F.A. Exhibition'

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present the spring 2022 B.F.A. Exhibition, which will open with a reception starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kamerick Art Building South lobby. The exhibition ends on Friday, May 13.

In her exhibition, titled “Packaged in White,” UNI art major Emily Kriegel of Pella explores a number of topics -- including the influence of her line of matrilineal descent, her religious upbringing and her views about sex and roles in her marriage -- using a variety of media, such as performance art, video, printmaking and fiber art.

Also on display, in the gallery’s Mary Haskell-Hansen Room, is "Too Bright for Our Infirm Delight," a UNI permanent art collection exhibition that was co-curated by art history instructor Josh Hainy and gallery director Darrell Taylor. The collection features art by female-identifying artists, indigenous artists and artists of color, including: Dawoud Bey, Russell T. Gordon, Lee Krasner, Doña Rosa (or Rosa Real Mateo de Nieto), Marguerite Wildenhain and Betty Woodman.

All events are free and open to the public. We encourage visitors to wear masks and socially distance.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0