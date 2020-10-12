UNI freshman Isaac Roerig remembered as 'ray of sunshine' with passion for music

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roerig’s father, Todd, said he was glad to see so many people come out for a memorial for his son, even though he was a new student.

“He knew when he left here (after his college visit) this was the place he was going to be,” Todd Roerig said. “I know that he made the right choice.”

Roerig sang bass in UNI Singers and played percussion in three of UNI’s bands, and both the marching band and the drumline — as well as UNI’s Campanile — played in his honor during the memorial Monday.

His dorm roommate, Lucas, said Roerig told him he was most passionate about show choir.

“Music was everything to Isaac, and it led me to realize I needed a change in direction in life and find my passion,” Lucas said. “He drove me to be more honest with myself. ... Isaac taught me to find my passion.”

Friends Sarah and Maddie, who went to Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City with Roerig, said he was their drum major in high school, with Sarah remembering he wrote each marching band member a personal note at the beginning of band camp.