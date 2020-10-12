UNI freshman Isaac Roerig remembered as 'ray of sunshine' with passion for music

CEDAR FALLS — Isaac Roerig was on the University of Northern Iowa campus just eight weeks before his death — barely enough time for most to get a sense of the freshman music education major’s personality.
One student, who said he lived just three doors down from Roerig, noted he said hi to him only once — a regret, he told a crowd of several hundred gathered in Lawther Field on Monday night.
“The moral of this story is, if you ever feel like you should go up and make a new friend, it’s definitely the right thing to do,” said the student, who didn’t give his name.
Roerig’s section leaders in the Panther Marching Band noted their own regrets. Not only did they only get eight weeks to welcome Roerig into their family, the coronavirus pandemic cut short their band camp, meaning fewer opportunities to get to know new students.
“Within drum line, we pride ourselves on being a great family,” said one section leader. “We can’t do everything with one person gone.”
Roerig, 19, died Friday afternoon after being struck and killed by a semi on U.S. Highway 20, according to Cedar Falls Police.
According to police, Roerig’s car was parked under the Hudson Road interchange and he was on foot in the travel portion of Highway 20 when the accident happened.
Support Local Journalism
Roerig’s father, Todd, said he was glad to see so many people come out for a memorial for his son, even though he was a new student.
“He knew when he left here (after his college visit) this was the place he was going to be,” Todd Roerig said. “I know that he made the right choice.”
Roerig sang bass in UNI Singers and played percussion in three of UNI’s bands, and both the marching band and the drumline — as well as UNI’s Campanile — played in his honor during the memorial Monday.
His dorm roommate, Lucas, said Roerig told him he was most passionate about show choir.
“Music was everything to Isaac, and it led me to realize I needed a change in direction in life and find my passion,” Lucas said. “He drove me to be more honest with myself. ... Isaac taught me to find my passion.”
Friends Sarah and Maddie, who went to Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City with Roerig, said he was their drum major in high school, with Sarah remembering he wrote each marching band member a personal note at the beginning of band camp.
“He was just a ray of sunshine — positive, energetic, always caring no matter what — type of guy,” Maddie said. “One who loved with all of his heart, no matter what, no matter how busy he was, how stressed he was. He had his priorities straight, and he knew who he wanted to love.”
That made it all the more difficult to process Roerig’s death, said Paula Knudson, UNI’s vice president for student affairs, noting the “compounding heaviness” of losing a fellow student and not being able to grieve in the same way during the pandemic.
“In this time of supposed social distancing, we need nothing more than to connect with each other,” she said. “I have to believe that Isaac is looking down upon us and sees the love and support, and is sending it right back to us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.