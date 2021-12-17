UNI-Dome to Host 2022 ‘MLK Back Packin’ the Dome’

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, in partnership with University of Northern Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement and Panther Pantry, along with the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, will have MLK Back Packin’ the Dome Martin Luther King Day of Service event on Jan. 17 at the UNI-Dome. This event is expected to be the single largest volunteer event held in the Cedar Valley.

Participants are invited to help package food for the food bank that will go to the organization's BackPack Program. The BackPack Program serves 4,100 children at 145 schools across northeast Iowa each month. Before school lets out for weekends, children receive assembled bags of kid-friendly meals and snacks that can fit in their school bags. Last year, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributed 150,000 of these BackPacks across their 16-county service area.

Each year this event continues to grow, with more than 800 participants attending the 2020 National Day of Service.

“We are extremely excited to partner with UNI’s Office of Community Engagement & VCCV to once again hold this event. Northeast Iowa is stronger because of our partnerships we are all coming together to make an impact in the lives of hungry children across northeast Iowa,” food bank Executive Director Barb Prather said in a news release.

The event is open to groups and individuals of all ages. To sign up or learn more about the 2022 Back Packin’ The Dome event, visit www.packthedome.com.

