UNI designated Top Ten veteran-friendly college in national review

NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa has received the highest designation for veteran-friendly colleges of its size in the U.S. after its ranking by the comprehensive review service Military Friendly increased for the third straight year.

UNI now holds a Top Ten and gold ranking, moving up from the silver that was awarded last year. The award recognizes the top colleges and universities in the country that embrace veterans and dedicate resources to ensure their academic success

For more information on UNI’s Military and Veteran Student Services, visit https://military.uni.edu/.

