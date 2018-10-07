CEDAR FALLS – Paul Whitson carefully arranges plumed birds, cats nestled in shoes, goldfish with curving fins, leopards and other critters on a shelf jutting from a wall at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art.
At first glance, the small plaster-of-Paris folk art pieces appear to be purely decorative. Look more closely, and you’ll see a small opening that is the perfect size for a No. 2 pencil.
Whitson’s pencil sharpeners are featured in part of a new exhibit at the UNI Gallery of Art. “The Reach and Richness of Design: The Elena Diane Curris Biennial Design Exhibition” opens Monday with a lecture and open house, beginning at 6 p.m. The exhibit runs through Nov. 16.
Former UNI President Constantine (Deno) Curris and Jo Hern Curris will return to campus for the unveiling and open house, named in honor of their daughter, Elena (1977-2015).
Not to put too fine a point on it, but Paul Whitson knows just about everything there is to know about the industrial design and history of pencil sharpeners. His collection numbers in the thousands, although only a few hundred are in the display. The sampling includes sharpeners from the mid-1800s, elaborate German-made models with rotary discs, commemorative sharpeners with themes from World War II planes and tanks to Disney characters and a Magic 8 ball, as well as industrial-looking manual sharpeners found in most offices. Materials range from lead, wood and celluloid to Bakelite, plastic and metals.
Initially Whitson began collecting pencils -- and in fact, still does -- but learned someone else had written the book on pencils, “so who needs another one? I moved on to pencil sharpeners,” says Whitson, UNI professor emeritus of biology.
For 10 years, he spent summers traversing the U.S. from coast to coast and border to border, snagging pencil sharpeners at flea markets and estate sales. “Then something called eBay happened and opened the world to me. I could collect sharpeners without leaving home. They came right to my door.”
Industrial design is just one subject in this inaugural exhibition. Not content with a singular focus, Curator Roy Behrens sought to showcase five major areas of design.
“I had to decide on a direction for the show, and I thought it would be interesting to represent a spectrum of the design profession, including typography, industrial design, informational design, architectural design and editorial illustration. These are the fundamentals of design,” explains Behrens, UNI art professor and distinguished scholar.
As visitors step into the gallery, they can view a series of Frank Lloyd Wright commemorative posters and architectural models of three Iowa buildings designed by Wright – the Stockman House and recently restored Park Inn Hotel and City National Bank in Mason City, and Cedar Rock, a Usonian home near Quasqueton, also known as the Walters Residence. A “Usonian” home is defined as a middle-income family dwelling designed by Wright.
Vintage, large information wheels or volvelles from the collection of author/designer Jessica Helfand are being displayed. Historically the wheels were composed of two rotating discs that could be moved to reveal data in small windows or slots. Wood block prints – letterforms made from wood – by Dennis Ichiyama, a Purdue (Ind.) University emeritus professor, and artifacts are featured in another gallery space.
Illustrator and abstract expressionist Ad Reinhardt’s humorous, satirical and sometimes subversive newspaper editorial cartoons on “How to Look at Art” also are being exhibited. The broadsheet cartoons were published in a daily newspaper called “PM” before and after World War II, says Behrens.
This exhibition is the first event in what will become a series of design-themed exhibitions at the gallery. Every two years, the series will feature a major design exhibition. Annually, it will host a distinguished graduate of the UNI graphic design program.
