UNI dementia simulation gives people greater understanding of experience living at home

CEDAR FALLS – People tend to think dementia is just about memory loss.

However, after they visit the newly assembled “Dementia Simulation House” put together by Dr. Elaine Eshbaugh, a University of Northern Iowa gerontology professor, and her team, one hope is that myth and others will be debunked.

“Dementia changes how you experience the world,” said Eshbaugh.

Throughout the simulation, those completing daily household tasks in what is said to be “your home” wear vision-altering glasses, touch-altering gloves and headphones that cloud and intrude on one’s thoughts with confusing noise.

“We tend to think this is just about old people getting forgetful. Number one, it’s not just about old people. Number two, it’s not just about being forgetful,” she added.

What makes Eshbaugh’s creation unique and possibly the first in Iowa, is that her simulation resembles not only the experience of someone who has dementia but who also continues to lives at home — which is four out of every five people with the condition — as opposed to inside nursing homes or memory care facilities.

“A lot of (the other simulations) are transportable,” she said. “It’s like someone comes with a briefcase with the equipment, and you do it in place of where you are,” like in a conference room.

The ranch style home is located at 8712 University Ave. near the college campus and over time, more and more furniture and household goods have been donated and added to make it feel like someone actually lives there.

“When I got a key to this house on Jan. 11,” Eshbaugh said, “all I had in this house was a couch and an ottoman. Now it is full. And we intentionally want it full. We want it a little bit cluttered. Maybe if you would go into your aunt’s or your grandma’s house, it just feels like a normal Midwestern ranch home.”

It’s intentionally not a “dementia-friendly,” Eshbaugh pointed out. That makes her cringe, but she knows the reality is that most who have the condition aren’t catered to.

She also notes the house will simulate various types of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease happens to be 60% to 80% of cases of dementia, according to Eshbaugh.

The house will be open “indefinitely,” at least through the summer and into next year, she said. Sessions are booked through May, with the first availability being in June. People can sign up online at: https://calendly.com/——248/dementia-simulation-house-experience?month=2022-05.

A person is placed in the simulation with a group of four. If needing to book multiple individuals, Eshbaugh can accommodate.

After the simulation, her team will ask participants to describe their experience with one word or phrase on a sheet of paper. That sparks a conversation and questions around dementia.

The whole experience lasts about 40 minutes.

Eshbaugh said in the three months since the house opened in early February, there have been more than 300 people who have come through it.

One of the most influential people in putting together the experience was Kevin Dill, the former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs director, who has been open about his life with Lewy body dementia.

“He came over and put on the equipment and helped us out in terms of talking about what he experiences,” she said.

Another goal has been building a sense of empathy within people.

She doesn’t want it to be a “negative experience,” with people coming away saying: “Dementia is horrible and I had no idea.” It’s about them reacting and responding to their experiences for the greater good.

“I’ve worked more and more in the dementia community and we talk a lot about how difficult it is to be a caregiver, and it is absolutely difficult to be a caregiver,” she said. “But we don’t talk a lot about how difficult it is to have dementia.

“This is a disease, where people will say: ‘It’s harder on the family.’ And sometimes I want to ask people, ‘Well how do you know that?’ One thing I just want to try and do is increase empathy a little bit, and I want people to understand that there are very, very small and very easy things you can do to make the world a little bit more approachable and accessible for people who are living with dementia.”

