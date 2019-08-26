CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Community Music School is announcing open registration for the 2019 academic year.
All classes, lessons, rehearsals and performances are given on campus in UNI School of Music facilities. Professional music educators, performers and School of Music students comprise the staff at the CMS.
Registration for the following classes is accepted:
- CMS private lessons in woodwinds, brass, percussion and keyboard for kindergarten through adults. Beginning through advanced level students broaden their musical horizons with weekly individual lessons that may begin anytime during the year. Lessons begin
- Monday.
- Music Friends piano program (ages 4-5 years). Music Friends offers a fun-focused blend of piano playing, basic rhythm/aural training, elementary music-reading, and music appreciation.
- Tuesday Tunes — group piano for adults. This course, for adults with little or no previous experience playing piano, provides an introduction to the fundamentals of piano playing in a hands-on piano lab group setting.
- UNI Children’s Choir for Youth grades three through nine. UNI Children’s Choir (UNICC) is a performing vocal ensemble that provides opportunities for children to learn basic vocal development skills in preparation for
- concerts.
- UNI New Horizons Band for adults 50 years and older. UNI New Horizons Band is for adults who love music and want to play in a concert band. Members range from beginners through advanced players. New Horizons Band rehearses twice a week and presents winter, spring and summer
- concerts.
For more information, go to https://cms.uni.edu, or contact Heather Hamilton, director of the Community Music School, at 273-2142 or heather.hamilton@uni.edu.
