UNI Children's Choir to begin in-person spring rehearsals Feb.2

CEDAR FALLS – Children will be making music in person this spring.
The University of Northern Iowa’s Children’s Choir will begin spring rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in Bengtson Auditorium on the UNI campus. The choral ensemble is for students in grades three through seven.
Amy Kotsonis is the ensemble’s new director, taking over from long-time director and UNI colleague Michelle Swanson.
“I believe in community outreach, and the Children’s Choir through the University of Northern Iowa Community Music School is a wonderful way to do that,” said Kotsonis, assistant professor of choral ensembles and music education. She conducts the UNI Singers and Women’s Chorus, as well as the Metropolitan Chorale.
Prior to her position at UNI, Kotsonis worked with students from ages 7 to 19 for the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.
“I really miss working with younger students. There’s something about all those sopranos and altos. It’s a unique and great sound and there’s lots of music you can do with them. I also like getting to know very different generations of people than I typically work with and their families,” she said.
The UNI Children’s Choir typically has 90 elementary and middle school students from throughout the Cedar Valley. Singers must register to participate. UNICC rehearses weekly during the school year from August through May, performs two on-campus concerts, performs at events in the Cedar Valley and periodically travels to perform throughout the Midwest.
Students receive training in healthy vocal technique and music literacy and make friends with their peers while making music together. The program also emphasizes music education and choral performance, and strives for artistic excellence and diversity while giving back to the community.
UNICC usually performs annual concerts at the end of each spring and fall semester. When COVID-19 hit last spring, “it was terrible timing,” said Kotsonis, “We went on hiatus. Since we’ve been successfully singing safely and in person with UNI choirs all fall, we thought we could bring back the Children’s Choir and do it safely following what the research is telling us.”
In addition to a “fun and educational experience, we also plan to create a safe environment for singing and making music,” said Community Music School Director Heather Hamilton.
“Masks will be required at all rehearsals this spring, and singers will be socially distanced throughout the hall.”
The spring performance is expected to take place in the first week of May in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Great Hall. “That will allow us to space out. I’m sure if we’ll do a live stream with no audience or allow a limited number of people – two people per child – into the hall and still be safely distanced,” Kotsonis said.
Register at https://cms.uni.edu/unicc-registration.