UNI Children's Choir to begin in-person spring rehearsals Feb.2

CEDAR FALLS – Children will be making music in person this spring.

The University of Northern Iowa’s Children’s Choir will begin spring rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in Bengtson Auditorium on the UNI campus. The choral ensemble is for students in grades three through seven.

Amy Kotsonis is the ensemble’s new director, taking over from long-time director and UNI colleague Michelle Swanson.

“I believe in community outreach, and the Children’s Choir through the University of Northern Iowa Community Music School is a wonderful way to do that,” said Kotsonis, assistant professor of choral ensembles and music education. She conducts the UNI Singers and Women’s Chorus, as well as the Metropolitan Chorale.

Prior to her position at UNI, Kotsonis worked with students from ages 7 to 19 for the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

“I really miss working with younger students. There’s something about all those sopranos and altos. It’s a unique and great sound and there’s lots of music you can do with them. I also like getting to know very different generations of people than I typically work with and their families,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}