UNI Chemistry and Biochemistry Department receives $25,000 NASA grant

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa department of chemistry and biochemistry has received a $25,000 grant from the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, supported by NASA.

The funds will purchase specialized equipment, including spectrometers and biosampling tools, and help with the creation of new outreach opportunities for sharing the work.

The specialized tools will be used during upcoming undergraduate research trips, led by Josh Sebree, UNI chemistry and biochemistry associate professor and lead investigator.

A group of undergraduate chemistry students will visit Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota over spring break to conduct research for the National Park Service.

A small group of UNI chemistry students also will travel to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in California. The students will bring water samples from the caves in South Dakota to be used for experimentation in astrobiology, as part of NASA’s icy moon project.

Funding was also awarded by the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. This funding will allow two UNI digital media students to travel along on the research trip and document the experience.

The student travel costs associated with the Wind Caves trip will be funded by the University of Northern Iowa Foundation. The grant from the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, supported by NASA, will fund the purchase of equipment for the trip, the student trip to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the creation of a mobile museum exhibit that will showcase the cave exploration experience. The exhibit will be built by the UNI Museum and the UNI Department of Technology.

