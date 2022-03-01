UNI celebrating Transfer Week

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa will celebrate UNI Transfer Week this week through Friday. The Office of Admissions will sponsor several virtual events throughout the week and a Transfer Visit Day on Friday. Application fees are waived for all transfer students who apply to UNI during the week.

UNI recently unveiled its new general education curriculum which adds additional flexibility for transfer students. An AA or AS degree from any regionally accredited community college will now satisfy the general education requirement at UNI. Opportunities for certificates are also built into the new general education curriculum.

A third of new UNI students are transfers, and UNI has been recognized for cultivating a welcoming environment for them. International transfer student honor society Phi Theta Kappa has consistently named UNI a top school for transfer students.

For more information on transferring to UNI or to sign up for a visit, see admissions.uni.edu/transfer.

