CEDAR FALLS -- Senior Sarah McMichael and sophomore Hannah Bermel readied plastic bags at a long table, handing off the bags to their fellow teammates on the University of Northern Iowa golf team as well as fellow athletes on the soccer and softball teams.
"Pretty much our whole team is here," McMichael said, before noting the same was true of other athletic squads. "Pretty much everybody is here."
Around 675 people in three 90-minute sessions -- many of them UNI athletes -- packed bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank as part of UNI's annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday in Maucker Union.
It was the first time UNI's athletic teams had gotten together all at once for a community service project, part of a new initiative athletic director David Harris issued to his department.
"David Harris challenged our department to be active in the community, and I think our student athletes heard that from him and took up the challenge," said Andrea Greve Coello, UNI's athletic academic adviser and life skills coordinator.
Besides the golf, soccer and softball teams, the men's basketball team and women's volleyball team were both there for the morning session, packing food alongside Food Bank employees, ABC Coca-Cola employees, Americorps NCCC workers and others from the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley and UNI's Service and Leadership Council.
The daylong session would net about 18,000 bags of food for the Food Bank's Backpack Program, or nearly a month's worth of food for the nonprofit's 130-plus schools in its 16-county area, said Barbara Prather, executive director of the Food Bank.
"A lot of people get the day off today, and it's a way they can give back to the community," she said.
It's the second year the Food Bank has partnered with UNI's MLK Day of Service, and Prather said they plan to continue the partnership, noting it's one of the Food Bank's bigger events.
"Unfortunately, hunger is hidden, and people don't see it," she said.
To that end, participants took occasional "trivia" breaks, where they'd try to guess answers about either Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy or about the Food Bank. One question asked: How many food insecure people are there in Iowa?
The answer, according to the Food Bank: 46,440, a daunting number. But Monday's work helped make a meaningful dent.
"The backpack program is extremely efficient," said Ashley Adams, UNI's campus programs coordinator. "Let's do this to actually serve our community."
