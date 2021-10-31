UNI art professor JoAnn Schnabel marks retirement with a little help from former students

CEDAR FALLS – JoAnn Schnabel decided to celebrate her retirement with a little help from her friends.

For the last 31 years, Schnabel has been the only full-time faculty member in the ceramics studio at the University of Northern Iowa. She will retire at the end of December.

In the meantime, the UNI art professor has curated a group invitation exhibition, “JoAnn Schnabel & UNI Ceramic Alumni 1990-2021” now through Nov. 6 at the UNI Gallery of Art.

Several of her own ceramic pieces are on display, as well as artwork created by 23 former students. In addition to sculptural and functional pieces, there are prints and other works of art, as well.

“These are former students who have really become friends and who I’m in touch with. I know what work they’re doing professionally. I didn’t want to do my own show, but instead, a sort of celebration of my teaching career,” said Schnabel.

Throughout her students’ college careers, the art professor encouraged, enlightened and guided them to opportunities to create and explore creativity in their own directions.

“As I’m looking at the show and see their work, I can see my teaching philosophy showing through. I’ve always thought to allow each artist to find their own way, not my voice. I’m just really proud of them.”

Schnabel’s current ceramic work includes oversized gestural nonfunctional teapots and working sculpturally on and off the wall. Both directions juxtapose organic and geometric abstractions in the forms and pattern and decoration for surface treatments.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and received her bachelor of fine arts degree in ceramics from New York State College of Ceramics, Alfred University in 1981 and her master’s degree from Louisiana State University in 1986. She has participated in artist residencies at the International Ceramic Studio, Kecskemét, Hungary, Banff Centre for the Arts, Banff, Canada, Archie Bray Foundation, Helena, Montana, Robert M. MacNamara Foundation, Maine, CRETA Rome, Italy, and at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in New Castle, Maine.

She previously taught at Tulane University in New Orleans before coming to the University of Northern Iowa in 1990.

Exhibition participants include Bryan Coons, Lori Dale, Thaddeus Erdahl, Allison Fretheim, Sarah German, Travis Gingerich, Matt Kelleher, Rylie Lawrence, Caitlin Mary Margarett, Lisa McClurg, Nicholas Meyer, Daniel Orr, Jesse Parrott, Wade Scheel, Chris Singewald, Kelsey Sorensen, Denae Statzer, Brad Travis, Dallan Troyer, Madalyn Loring Vorrie, Amythest Warrington and Chad Wolf.

Shnabel devoted herself to teaching her students, while managing to work in fits and starts on her own art. “That’s not the best way to make my art. I gave my focus to teaching and in a one-person department, I didn’t have another person to share responsibility. My own practice in studio has always been there, but not in a daily way.”

That will change in retirement. Schnabel plans to devote herself to her studio work. “I have so many ideas that I don’t know where to start. In my own studio, I can experience and try things and fail without working about the marketplace. And my website is so out of date, so I’ll take care of things I haven’t had time to do,” she said.

Her thirst for travel and adventure remains unquenched. In 2015, she was awarded a Fulbright Grant to be a senior lecturer at Anadolu University in Turkey. “And I once did a residency in Rome and loved it. I’m looking at going back there again,” she added.

The UNI Gallery of Art is located in the Kamerick Art Building on the UNI campus. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

