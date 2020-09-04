UNI ARCTICenter to research pandemic response among indigenous Arctic people

CEDAR FALLS – As COVID-19 continues to impact America and the world, a team of interdisciplinary experts from the University of Northern Iowa’s ARCTICenter are focusing their attention on the pandemic’s impact among indigenous and non-indigenous people in the Arctic.
The UNI Department of Geography, the ARCTICenter and the GeoTREE Center received a nearly $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. The Rapid Response Research grant, “Tracking and Understanding Spatiotemporal Dynamics of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Arctic (COVITA)”, has been awarded to professors Andrey Petrov, Tatiana Degai, John DeGroote and Mark Welford, who will work with UNI staff, students and a collaborator at Texas State University to develop and deploy a real-time, web-based COVID-19 data hub.
“We are at an early stage in our work. We are determining how best to reach indigenous and non-indigenous people in the Arctic who may not be willing to open up to the rest of the world,” said Petrov, director of the UNI ARTICenter and associate professor of geography. “It’s hard to find data in these remote places. We want to put a human face on the data and hear first-person voices.”
Degai pointed out that because many Arctic communities are remote, researchers may have to rely on “Zoom or online interviews or other methods,” but no matter the distance, the interviews will offer a view of “life on the ground” during the pandemic and “indigenous people’s experiences with COVID-19.”
The year-long project will include talking to medical experts in those cold regions, as well as exploring indigenous traditional healing, assessing containment and mitigation of the virus and researching case fatality rates affected by environmental, socioeconomic and/or geographic variables.
“We want to learn as much as we can. It’s all very important in understanding the pandemic and its impact and consequences in the Arctic and other cold regions,” Petrov said.
Researchers will use state-of-the-art science and indigenous, traditional and local knowledge systems, Petrov explained. “But first we will be collecting and preserving data published by various agencies and other relevant information. We don’t have all that information yet,” he explained.
The UNI ARCTICenter, established in 2015, develops collaborations among faculty, staff and students who are engaged in research and educational activities pertaining to the Arctic and other remote and cold regions. Its work is primarily related to the people and studying sustainable development that improves the lives of its residents and preserves Arctic resources.
The university has a legacy of involvement in cold environment research and in the Arctic, dating back to Dorothy Jean Ray, a Cedar Falls native, 1941 UNI alumna, author and renowned Arctic anthropologist. In addition, the center is part of the International Arctic Social Sciences Association.
Understanding the Arctic is relevant to Iowans, according to the center’s website, because it can aid researchers in predicting cold weather and hazardous weather events, as well as developing “sustainable regional and community development solutions, particularly for rural settlements.” The center oversees and directs research, educational and outreach programs related to the Arctic, administers research grants and provides research and educational experiences for students interested in the Arctic and other remote and cold regions. It also is headquarters for the International Arctic Social Sciences Association. The lab is partially funded by the National Science Foundation and NASA.
The COVID-19 project will be managed by a team of experts in data science, geoinformatics, epidemiology and geography. Information from the study will be made available to Arctic residents, researchers and policymakers and has already been used in the recent COVID-19 report to the Arctic Council. The data will be made available for future analysis, historical study and policy consideration.
“It’s not just about COVID-19. These people are isolated and live in remote places. Lots of people live well beyond medical help. What community support was available? What was the impact on people and communities by the virus? How did the Spanish flu in 1918 impact indigenous people?
“Through this research, we will expand our understanding of pandemics and how to deal with them among indigenous people,” Petrov added.
A live Arctic COVID-19 tracker can be found at: https://arctic.uni.edu/arctic-covid-19
