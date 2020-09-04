UNI ARCTICenter to research pandemic response among indigenous Arctic people

Understanding the Arctic is relevant to Iowans, according to the center’s website, because it can aid researchers in predicting cold weather and hazardous weather events, as well as developing “sustainable regional and community development solutions, particularly for rural settlements.” The center oversees and directs research, educational and outreach programs related to the Arctic, administers research grants and provides research and educational experiences for students interested in the Arctic and other remote and cold regions. It also is headquarters for the International Arctic Social Sciences Association. The lab is partially funded by the National Science Foundation and NASA.

The COVID-19 project will be managed by a team of experts in data science, geoinformatics, epidemiology and geography. Information from the study will be made available to Arctic residents, researchers and policymakers and has already been used in the recent COVID-19 report to the Arctic Council. The data will be made available for future analysis, historical study and policy consideration.

“It’s not just about COVID-19. These people are isolated and live in remote places. Lots of people live well beyond medical help. What community support was available? What was the impact on people and communities by the virus? How did the Spanish flu in 1918 impact indigenous people?