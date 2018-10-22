CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa alum Anne Healy is happy to be in the guest director’s chair for Theatre UNI’s musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Three shows will be presented in the Great Hall, beginning with the opening performance Oct. 26.
“It was good timing for me to direct the show, and I’ve wanted to work with Theatre UNI again,” she says.
The 1984 UNI School of Music graduate is currently musical theater area head at the University of Texas-Arlington. She recalls being in numerous musicals as a student on stage at the Strayer-Wood Theatre.
The campus has changed considerably over the last 30 years since her graduation. “It’s grown and evolved with lots of new buildings. There’s really good energy on campus, and the trees are taller,” says Healy, with a laugh.
“I’m enjoying working with UNI students who are bright and energetic and working very hard. I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the faculty and staff who’ve been amazing.”
William Finn’s Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy follows to six socially awkward, overachieving semi-pubescent middle school students who are competing to be the county’s best speller. Each kid has their own level of angst, hope and dreams and desire to win the bee. Adult characters, too, have eccentricities that keep cropping up in flashbacks.
“It’s quirky and it’s funny and a little bit irreverent. There’s also audience participation when people are invited out of the audience onto the stage to spell,” says Healy.
Critics describe the musical has having the “perfect combination of hilarity and poignancy” filled with “emotionally revealing musical selections filled with side-splitting lyrics.”
The adolescent spellers turn out to be the “unlikeliest of heroes” and the bee is “the one place where they can stand out and fit in at the same time.” They learn that “winning is not everything and losing does not necessarily make you a loser,” critics have said.
Movement and characterization exercises have prepared the college-age performers to revisit middle school. “What happens to these middle-schoolers is the same thing that happens to any human being. Every person on this planet has felt insecurity and angst. It’s just magnified for these kids,” Healy says.
She’s delighted the musical is being staged in the GBPAC’s Great Hall. “It’s a beautiful space, and this is a great collaborative endeavor for the Gallagher Bluedorn and Theatre UNI. When audience members walk in, they see the remnants of the ‘gymatorium’ – the gymnasium/cafeteria that so many of us remember from our own middle schools.”
The production features scenic design by Sean Urbantke, and costume design by assistant professor Jennifer Sheshko Wood, lighting design by Chris Wood, sound design by GBPAC assistant technical director/audio and video Shawn Poellet, music direction by Seth Butler and choreography by Mandy Masmar.
Stage manager is Katy McGlaughlin, with assistants Brandon Clark and Bonnie Ruble. The cast includes Erika Bailey, Lily Gast, Kennedy Keil, Calli McCartan, Michael Oasheim, Alex Overturf, Tatiana Sandoval, Jake Senne, Zoe Sneed, Sam Sweere, Thayne Lamb and James Tolly.
There is special onstage seating available onstage. “It’s a way to make the play seem more intimate in the GBPAC, and some audience members may be interested in that experience or perspective,” adds Eric Lange, head of UNI’s department of theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.