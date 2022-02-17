UNI African American Read-In brings together first-graders for a day of 'literacy, learning and fun'

CEDAR FALLS – On Thursday, Jan Spivey Gilchrist, an African-American illustrator, artist and children’s author, read the late Eloise Greenfield’s book, “Honey, I Love” to local first-graders.

She then fielded a barrage of questions.

She joined fellow authors Crystal Swain-Bates and Janelle Jennings-Alexander, who led sessions of “literacy, learning and fun.”

It was all part of the University of Northern Iowa’s 16th African American Read-In, which gives students the opportunity to learn more about the successes of Black Americans. It was held in conjunction with classrooms across America who are participating in the National African American Read-In during Black History Month.

“The pandemic has disrupted the learning of so many children, and we know first grade is a huge stepping stone in learning to read. This year’s read-in takes on added significance as an opportunity to draw children toward reading while also introducing them to the wonderful contributions of leading African-American authors and illustrators,” said Gloria Kirkland Holmes, UNI College of Education professor emeritus and coordinator of the annual event, in a news release.

This year’s event was held virtually, meaning many classrooms broadcasted Gilchrist, who was in Naples, Florida, and the book’s colorful pages on the screens as she read.

Gilchrist, 73, is a UNI alum, who completed her master’s degree in painting there, and spent time living in Cedar Falls. She dedicated the afternoon read to her “dear friends” who had recently passed away – authors Greenfield and Ashley Bryan.

She first told the students about how she became an artist.

“I was a little girl who loved to draw, and my father said the word for that is ‘artist,’ so I became an artist. My father was a pastor, and my father had lots and lots of books, and in those Bibles, books and religious books were all these paintings,” she said. “When he would tell stories on Sunday morning in church, I could see those stories in my head, and then I would go home and want to draw the stories.”

Following the reading of Greenfield’s book, which Gilchrist illustrated, teachers typed their first-graders’ questions into the Zoom chat box. The topics ranged from wonderment about how many books she helped create and the tools she used to create her illustrations, to her favorite painting, color and food.

Some students shared their art with the special guest, and upon finding out she had recently celebrated a birthday, the classrooms joined together to sing “Happy Birthday.”

University of Northern Iowa spokesperson Steve Schmadeke said more than 2,300 students participated in the event from Waterloo, Hudson, Oelwein Parkside, St. Patrick’s (Cedar Falls), Findley Elementary School in Des Moines, Union, Jesup, Independence, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Oelwein (Sacred Heart), North Butler, Janesville, Denver and Dunkerton elementary schools.

All the children also received a free book thanks to Green State Credit Union and Veridian Credit Union.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.