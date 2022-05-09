UNI advertising team wins district prize; to compete at semifinals

CEDAR FALLS -- A team of University of Northern Iowa students recently took home the top prize at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) District 9 National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC) in Kansas City, Mo.

The prize was for their promotional campaign for Meta’s Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset. Meta’s global social and influencer marketing manage was among judges at the event.

“The competition is very fierce in District 9, a district that includes powerhouse schools with strong advertising programs such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Missouri, Webster University, and University of Kansas,” said instructor of marketing and entrepreneurship Mathew Wilson who is the faculty advisor for UNI’s chapter of AAF.

“This year the team from UNI was absolutely phenomenal and executed their pitch presentation perfectly. I couldn’t be prouder of these amazing students.”

The team of 30 UNI students has been working on the campaign since September when Meta gave over 200 teams at colleges across the country a brief that outlined the goals and target audience of the campaign.

Students then spent months researching that audience, along with VR technology and Meta’s history as a social technology brand. From this research, they developed a media strategy to reach their target audience, a messaging strategy to communicate to that audience, and all of the creative elements that were to be part of the proposed campaign.

The team will competing among the top 16 teams in the semifinals this month. The national finals are in Nashville.

