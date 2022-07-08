Unfinished business: $500,000 remains fundraising goal for Cedar Falls river recreation project

CEDAR FALLS — Despite Cedar Falls landing a $1.5 million federal grant for the highly anticipated Cedar River Recreation Improvement Project, there’s still work to be done to round out the necessary funding.

Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz said Tuesday the city still expects a volunteer fundraising group to raise $500,000 for the $5.25 million in improvements and enhancements from the upstream side of the Main Street Bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street Bridge.

The group has tens of thousands of dollars in multi-year pledges and “money in the bank,” but has faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher-than-anticipated construction bids leading to uncertainty about the project.

“I felt like the itsy bitsy spider,” said Dave Deaver, one of the leaders of the project. “Every time we’d climb all the way up, we’d get washed out.”

Deaver said the plan is next week to reengage individuals and organizations, meaning the group could find itself north of $250,000 and on its way to reaching the $500,000 mark, hopefully by the completion of the project.

If a contractor’s bid is approved later this year, shovels could be in the ground before 2023.

The improvements will include multiple kayak play areas, fishing jetties, habitat spawning pools, and water access points, to name a few.

“The $500,000 is a reasonable goal, and we’ve identified a path forward and are hopeful of positive responses,” Deaver said. “The proof will be in the pudding, when we’re out in the field in this current economic environment with costs being so high. The plus side is COVID has diminished in the minds of people.”

Officials originally wanted all the money up front from the fundraising group, but got permission from the City Council last summer to seek pledges over multiple years to help finance it.

At the time, volunteers said the group had secured $130,000.

But fundraising started years before that. Going into 2020, Deaver said it had donations and commitments totaling $400,000. But the uncertainty around the pandemic led some people and groups to bow out.

As the disease became an afterthought and momentum picked up again in 2021, Deaver said organizers had $250,000 and felt confident $500,000 would be reached by the end of the year.

But then in October, the city had construction bids come in 180% over the engineer’s estimate of $3.7 million, and that again led to doubts that the project would happen.

The city has been working with Riverwise Engineering to re-envision aspects of it.

“The project plans continue to be similar to the originally bid project. Changes in descriptions, to increase clarity for contractors bidding the project, adjustments to the trail design, and targeted riverbank rip rap replacement with boulders are the most significant changes,” wrote Sheetz in a letter to the council.

Next week is when the group will continue reengaging previous pledges. If those invites don’t bring in the necessary commitments, then volunteers will advance to a more public campaign once construction bids are placed and approved by the council.

“That will be our signal to go,” Deaver said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced last month that the city had been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant from a program funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The Black Hawk County Gaming Association confirmed it is still slated to award the project a $1.5 million grant. Other much-smaller grants are from Iowa Great Places Resource Enhancement and Protection for $75,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Another $1 million and $525,000, respectively, will be covered by the city’s emergency reserve and general obligation bond sales.