DES MOINES – Due to a systems processing error, unemployment benefits will be delayed one day on Thursday for many Iowa recipients.

The benefits will arrive Friday instead, confirmed Ryan West with Iowa Workforce Development.

Both Iowa Workforce Development and the Office of the Chief Information Officer are working to identify and correct the issue as soon as possible.

“On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Iowa Workforce Development was informed that weekly unemployment insurance payments that were to be deposited onto debit cards on Thursday, March 14, will be delayed,” said Iowa Workforce Director Beth Townsend in a release Wednesday.

“We want to ensure all benefit payments will be made," she added. "We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide more information as it becomes available. We understand not receiving an expected payment can be upsetting and we are diligently working to minimize the impact of this error. Any recipient who has questions or concerns should call us at 1-866-239-0843.”

Unemployment Customer Service is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

