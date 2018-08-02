Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Independence Tour

A tour of "Underground Independence" is set for Aug. 18.

INDEPENDENCE — The popular Independence “Underground” tour will take place Aug. 18 in downtown Independence.

People can see the remains of the 1873-74 era of Main Street — now First Street east.

There were many changes during 2012 because of the new curb-gutter and sidewalk program. During that construction period, people were able for the first time to look down into the open sidewalk to see the early limestone walls, doors and windows. Many of the building owners had vaults put in to preserve the early Independence history.

The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. There are seven vaults and an upstairs loft above the Chamber of Commerce building with remains of an early advertisement on the walls. This year there is also a special tour of one of the oldest buildings remaining on First Street.

Tickets will be sold that day at the Independence mill, starting at 8 a.m.

Proceeds will go to restoration work on the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion.

