WATERLOO — The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2018 20 Under 40 awards.
Twenty men and women who live and work in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, who sorted through nearly 100 nominations in the 17-year-old award program.
In July, The Courier began seeking nominations for the award, which honors outstanding young leaders in the Cedar Valley who are making a difference in their work and personal lives to make the area a better place.
The individuals will be featured in Cedar Valley Business Monthly magazine in November and then featured on a daily basis in The Courier beginning in December.
A reception for the winners is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Hawkeye Community College’s Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Road.
This year’s recipients are:
- Joe Lichty, 38, manager of consumer lending, Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo.
- Emily McClimon, 29, teen librarian, Waverly Public Library.
- Ryan Wilson, 34, general manager, Maple Lanes Bowling Center, Waterloo.
- Brian Wingert, 33, owner/broker, Structure Real Estate, Cedar Falls.
- Heather Labonte, 33, branch manager, Wells Fargo Bank, Waterloo.
- Andy Fuchtman, 38, owner/co-owner, Sidecar Coffee, Waterloo/Cedar Falls.
- Carl Ericson, realtor-broker/partner, Oakridge Realtors, Cedar Falls.
- Matt Lamos, 34, owner, East Bremer Diner, Waverly.
- Therese Stevens, 28, COO of BraceAbility.com, Cedar Falls.
- Keyaira Phillips, 34, of Waterloo, senior sourcing manager Enterprise Sourcing, Rockwell Collins.
- Greg Jass, 29, owner, Red Lab Technologies, Cedar Falls.
- Lamont Muhammad, 39, teacher and co-director of Hip-Hop Literacy and author of two books, Waterloo.
- Kelsey Motley, 29, manager of business development, Panther Sports Properties, Cedar Falls.
- Russel Karim, 25, program analyst at the University of Northern Iowa and co-founder of Cedar Valley Food Runner, Cedar Falls.
- Megan Kugler, 35, vice president of sales/service manager at University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Waterloo.
- Brent Dahlstrom, 34, owner team lead, Echo Development Group, also Panther Builders, Dolly’s Tickets, Dolly’s Taxi, Dolly’s Party Bus, Cedar Falls.
- Michelle Jungers, 38, managing attorney of Iowa Legal Aid, Waterloo.
- Adriane Carlson, 39, at-risk student support coordinator, Waterloo Schools.
- Trent Hunter, 39, staff manager, City & National Employment, Waterloo.
- Amanda Weichers, 39, president and founder of Beau’s Beautiful Blessings, Cedar Falls.
