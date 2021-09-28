Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser planned at Hartman

CEDAR FALLS -- The 26th annual Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser for Black Hawk County Conservation starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.

Happy hour and a silent auction begin at 5:30, followed by a Moment In Thyme dinner and dessert, coffee by Cup of Joe, and lively auctions. Reservations are required and limited in number for this event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Register at BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the events menu. Registrations will be accepted until Oct. 15 or until all seats are claimed, whichever comes first. Register individually at $50 per seat or save $5 per person if you register a table of 8.

This event will change to a curbside meal and online auction if the current COVID conditions decline. In that case, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule a curbside meal pick-up time on Oct. 29.

All proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit Black Hawk County Conservation projects and natural resource management.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0