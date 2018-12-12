Third in a series of stories on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — Carl Ericson doesn’t consider himself a natural leader.
“I’m the least likely leader; I had to become one,” said Ericson, 39, a real estate agent and broker.
Dan Berregaard believes Ericson, his partner at Oakridge Realtors, is either modest or rose to the challenge.
“Leaders have energy around them,” said Berregaard. “Their desire for personal growth and success is equally as important to them as guiding others to succeed. It’s a trait that is second nature. Carl exemplifies this trait in every single aspect.”
If that’s the case, Ericson thanks Berregaard for his guidance.
“He is my partner — my work dad,” Ericson explained. “I watch him lead the office, and I see his leadership style is more in the background. He leads by example. He’s taught me that if you do good things, good things will happen.”
A chance course selection while attending the University of Northern Iowa led Ericson to combine real estate with his finance major. It led him to his vocation.
“I love selling real estate,” he said. “I love the office aspects — seeing other people succeed and sell that house they didn’t think they’d sell.”
He learned this from Berregaard and other key mentors. They include Sherry Padavich and Jim Benda, two essential and distinctly different influences in Ericson’s life.
“Sherry Padavich was the biggest role model in terms of being a leader,” he said. “She’s who I started with and really taught me about promotion and marketing. … She is not shy.”
While Benda was no shrinking violet, he demonstrated a quieter style, Ericson added.
“Jim plugs away, making calls,” he explained. “I mesh a little of both those styles.”
Like his three mentors, Ericson tries to empower and mentor other agents.
“All have more potential and are so much better than they think they are,” he said.
Ericson and his wife, Alissa, both grew up in Cedar Falls. He realized early on members of the community invested in his activities and interests in sports, church and organizations. He quickly learned it was an investment he’d someday pay forward.
“A lot of the appeal of giving back is the feeling you get — that sense that you’re making a difference,” he said. “It’s my obligation as a business owner. It’s something I was the recipient of growing up.”
Among the organizations Ericson supports are Boys & Girls Club, United Way and Love Inc.
Berregaard said pitching in is part of who Ericson is.
“Being able to give back to the Cedar Valley is something close to (Carl’s) heart,” said Berregaard. “He digs in wherever he is needed to help those around him. He is someone others count on day in and day out. He’s not above crafting for a Partners in Education pumpkin carving contest, scraping paint from a home’s garage or building props for an office project. He goes where he’s needed.”
Ericson approaches work the same way.
“There’s a real joy in selling a house,” said Ericson. ‘When you sell someone their first house, maybe you’re seeing them select the house they’ll live in for 30 years. That’s special. Clients don’t realize how much joy they bring to me.”
That feeling and the importance of the home-buying process engages Ericson. In the future, he hopes to grow Oakridge Realtors, with plans to diversify the business and position the company for top tier services.
“It’s never a deal; I don’t think about the money,” he said. “Real estate, for me, has never been about the money. It’s not about selling 10, 30, 50 houses per year. My clients are making the biggest decision of their lives. By focusing on that and helping them through it, everything else takes care of itself.”
