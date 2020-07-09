Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball ticket sold in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Someone is walking around with half a million dollars in their pocket thanks to a winning Powerball ticket -- and the Iowa Lottery is searching for them.

The ticket -- which was within one number of Wednesday's $69.3 million jackpot -- is worth $500,000. But the winner has not yet come forward, lottery officials said Thursday.

Winners have a full year -- 365 days -- to make a claim on the prize. Prizes of that amount must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

The ticket was bought at the Guddi Mart, at 306 Byron Ave. in Waterloo.

It matched four of the first five numbers and also matched the Powerball, which normally would amount to $50,000. But the winner also paid an extra $1 to add the Power Play option, which multiplied their winnings to $500,000.

The ticket was one of three nationwide to win half a million dollars. The other two were sold in New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

Guddi Mart will receive $500 from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 3-10-34-36-62 and Powerball 5. The Power Play number was 10.

No one matched all six numbers, lottery officials said, so the jackpot rises to an estimated $79 million annuity or $63 million cash option for Saturday's drawing.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.