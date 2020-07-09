You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball ticket sold in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball ticket sold in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Lottery logo NEW

WATERLOO -- Someone is walking around with half a million dollars in their pocket thanks to a winning Powerball ticket -- and the Iowa Lottery is searching for them.

The ticket -- which was within one number of Wednesday's $69.3 million jackpot -- is worth $500,000. But the winner has not yet come forward, lottery officials said Thursday.

Winners have a full year -- 365 days -- to make a claim on the prize. Prizes of that amount must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

The ticket was bought at the Guddi Mart, at 306 Byron Ave. in Waterloo.

It matched four of the first five numbers and also matched the Powerball, which normally would amount to $50,000. But the winner also paid an extra $1 to add the Power Play option, which multiplied their winnings to $500,000.

The ticket was one of three nationwide to win half a million dollars. The other two were sold in New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

Guddi Mart will receive $500 from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 3-10-34-36-62 and Powerball 5. The Power Play number was 10.

No one matched all six numbers, lottery officials said, so the jackpot rises to an estimated $79 million annuity or $63 million cash option for Saturday's drawing.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News