Ukrainian connection: Cedar Falls resident helping raise funds after relatives escapes amid war

CEDAR FALLS – Imagine a personal business producing shoes, then amidst war, pivoting to make boots for soldiers.

What about having math class over Zoom while airstrikes hit schools, churches, and hospitals in your home country? And what if you had to ultimately give up basically everything to seek refuge in another country?

It’s 2022, and that’s been the reality for Svetlana Karplyuk, 55, and her daughter, Uliana, 17. They recently fled their home in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and made the trek to cross the western border into Poland.

From there they took a flight to Chicago, where they were met by Svetlana’s sister, Tatiana Ivaschenko Jackson. The Ukrainian-born artist who once lived in Russia — and attended the University of Northern Iowa in the early 1990s as part of a student exchange program — brought them to her home in Cedar Falls.

With the help of the Cedar Valley community, the family has raised hundreds of dollars for medical equipment, kits and other supplies for the Ukrainian army.

Svetlana’s other daughter, Olga, is still overseas, having refused to leave her husband, Ruslan, who is forced to stay in Ukraine because martial law mandates military-age men stay to help with the war effort.

The husband and wife have connections that allow the family to help from the United States.

“I know Ukraine is being protected by our army and God,” said Svetlana, who on top of everything she owned, gave up her small business, a shoe factory, and apartment. “I pray for Ukraine, our army and our president. I know Ukraine will win.”

They’ve been assisted by Cedar Valley-based friends Karin Leonard and Hilda Ostby, who are also collecting aid for Ukraine. They can be reached at (319) 290-5948 and (319) 504-3257, respectively.

Svetlana and Uliana began the long trek to the border in a car with their family Feb. 24 immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army attacked its neighbor Ukraine, a country that became independent from the USSR in 1991.

A few million Ukrainians had the same idea. As they traveled toward Poland, the line of cars eventually stretched many miles long.

As they got closer to the border, it was easier to get there on foot. People in surrounding villages graciously helped women and their children by providing essentials to make their trip possible and less grueling.

It took them four days. They arrived in Poland on Feb. 28, took a flight and made it to Cedar Falls on March 5 with their few remaining possessions – basically the clothes on their backs.

“It was scary,” Uliana said. “We were constantly nervous about what was going to happen as sirens were blaring.”

They were able to come to the United States because the family had travel visas from previous trips visiting family. Uliana, who is supposed to graduate later this year, acknowledged that the rest of her 30 or so classmates were not as lucky to have the opportunity to get out of the war zone.

One of her teachers continues to give math lectures at 3 p.m. Ukraine time, which Uliana watches virtually at 7 a.m. Central Time.

“There are no snow days for this teacher,” said Jackson. “There are no bomb days.”

“I do feel guilty because of all the classmates we left behind. But I still feel we can do something to help. I am hopeful me and my mom will eventually be back in Ukraine,” added Uliana.

Ukrainians were understandably angry with Putin for starting this war. But now they’re taking a different approach to the tragedy.

“It’s a trust in God that will produce better results,” Jackson said. “Ukrainians are united in prayer.”

“Our Lord is our defense,” she added, against “pure evil” – Putin. She said Russia’s “special military operation” was a foreseen event because of how the situation transpired in recent years.

The “surprising” aspect for many, including Putin, she said, has been the response from Ukrainians and their strength in fighting back.

“The beautiful thing is how much help Poland has provided. Everybody has been so considerate,” she said. “People know we are fighting a common enemy.”

