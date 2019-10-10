{{featured_button_text}}
UIHC logo

WATERLOO -- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital, UIHC officials announced Thursday.

Previously, both MercyOne Waterloo and UnityPoint-Allen Hospital had helicopters on standby at their respective helipads.

The news updates an announcement from September, when UIHC and MercyOne in Waterloo announced they were unable to come to an agreement and thus would no longer have UIHC helicopters based at their helipad. UnityPoint did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UIHC helicopters will no longer be based at MercyOne Waterloo, Dubuque

The announcement also affects Dubuque, where helicopters will only be based at that city's airport as well, according to the release.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

AirCare "will continue (to) transport patients to or from all hospitals in those communities and from emergency scenes across the region," UIHC noted in the release.

UIHC spokeman Tom Moore said in September that AirCare would still utilize the hospitals' helipads -- just that the helicopters would no longer be on standby there.

The release noted "significant weather or other interruptions that prevent the helicopter from landing at the hospital" may mean patients will have to be taken to the airport by another method, such as an ambulance, for air transport.

It was unclear how long it would take AirCare to travel to either of Waterloo's hospitals for a pickup.

Moore said that 11 flight nurses and 10 medics formerly employed by hospitals in Waterloo and Dubuque to fly on AirCare helicopters were hired by UIHC. It was unclear which hospitals those personnel were from, or how many were from Waterloo.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
2

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments