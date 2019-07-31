{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY --- Thirteen current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients, including one from Cedar Falls and two from Hardin County, are gearing up as members of the 2019 Kid Captain team.

This year marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program, which started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their incredible stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 241 nominations from five states.

“The 2019 Kid Captains are:

• Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, Dyersville

• Cien Currie, 6, Winterset

• Skylar Hardee, 8, Hubbard

• Kendra Hines, 10, Mount Vernon

• Aidan Kasper, 14, Cedar Rapids

• Charlotte Keller, 7, Bellevue, Neb.

• Cooper Leeman, 5, Radcliffe

• Andrew Morlan, 15, Cedar Falls

• Lucy Roth, 10, Iowa City

• Enzo Thongsoum, 9, Des Moines

• Jackson Tijerina, 8, Council Bluffs

• Jeg Weets, 6, Morrison, Ill.

• Gabby Yoder, 8, Kalona

All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 10 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.

Visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain for more information on each Kid Captain.

