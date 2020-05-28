UI experts again warn of hasty reopenings

The application, while not yet live, will be available soon at covid-19.public-health.uiowa.edu, according to the report.

In March, the governor’s office took up the university on its offer to help conduct COVID-19 research. The group issued reports in April and May warning that “prevention measures should remain in place” and Iowa likely would see a “second wave of infections” if they didn’t.

Rejecting that advice, Gov. Kim Reynolds has moved forward with a phased reopening — allowing restaurants, hair salons, fitness centers, bars and malls, for instance, to reopen in stages and with restrictions.

This week, Reynolds announced outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks and outdoor playgrounds can reopen Monday. And she said larger gatherings of more than 10 people can resume — so long as they follow new measures, like limiting venue capacity to 50 percent and maintaining 6-feet distancing requirements.

She repeatedly has said she believes health and the economy must both be priorities.

“Our recovery is contingent on our ability to protect the life and livelihood of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other; we must prioritize both to move forward,” Reynolds said Tuesday.