WATERLOO — In the fall of 1982, Deere and Co. announced large layoffs as the 1980s farm crisis worsened.
“My oldest brother was among them,” Sandy Adams remembered.
Her parents, Mike and Leona Adams, saw those laid off were in dire need of two things: A hearty Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.
“So Dad gathered all the turkeys, and (the laid-off workers) even got a box to take home,” Sally Adams, Sandy’s younger sister, said.
Word quickly spread of the Adams’ good deed, and Mike Adams — a board member at what is now Veridian Credit Union — rounded up donations of money, food and volunteers to continue the dinner the following year.
“Every year, it almost doubled,” Sally Adams said.
“But there was always plenty of food,” Sandy Adams added.
With their parents now gone — Mike died 18 years ago, Leona 13 years ago — the sisters, along with their brothers and other relatives, have carried on in what has become one of the largest Thanksgiving feasts in the Cedar Valley.
The Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner, held annually on the Monday before Thanksgiving at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo, is now in its 38th year, serving a traditional Thanksgiving supper — turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie — to anyone who walks in the door.
“It’s one time a year that people could go and get a free meal. They can count on us,” said Julie Gage, who has helped organize the meal for the past 20 years. “It’s a social event for them. They will just show up early and hang out and chat.”
Indeed, several dozen people were waiting in the lobby and out the door, ready to be seated well before the dinner’s official start time of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“The weather’s good. That always makes a difference as well,” Gage said.
The dinner has changed a bit over the years, say Gage and the Adams sisters: No longer are the Deere and Co. retirees picking the turkey neck bones clean for the gravy, or bringing their toasters in from home to toast the bread and crumble it into the stuffing.
“Health regulations have changed,” laughed Gage.
Now, the College Square Hy-Vee donates most of it, while the retirees and a large group of Veridian employees plate the pumpkin pies, staff the dining hall and run out on deliveries. Organizers expected around 600 to 700 would come through the door, with another 240 signed up to receive delivery to their home.
“Dad would really be proud that something he started was still going on for the needy,” Sally Adams said.
“And companionship,” Sandy Adams added.
Sally noted that Monday would also have been their mother Leona Adams’ birthday, and a lot of the older folks still ask about “the lady that used to sit at the table” where Sandy Adams sits now, welcoming diners.
The sisters’ great-nieces are now beginning to serve their own diners, learning faces and names they’ll likely remember year to year.
“A lot of the retirees didn’t have any family left — here, they at least have something, seeing the same people,” Sally Adams said. “The legacy’s gotta go on.”
