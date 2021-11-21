UAW strike against John Deere plays a role in national "strike wave"

In the midst of a national labor movement, the UAW strike with more than 10,100 John Deere employees stood out, according to experts.

The UAW voted Wednesday to ratify the latest offer from Deere & Co., ending the strike. Union members approved the deal overwhelmingly, 61% to 39%. The ratified agreement included better benefits and wage increases than the initial agreement voted down Oct. 10.

Specifically, the current contract offered pensions for current and future employees, offered an initial 10% raise upon ratification, and an $8,500 ratification bonus, among other benefits.

Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa Labor Center, said the UAW strike will encourage workplaces to unionize.

“It’s a victory for workers across the country because it shows that collective action works,” Iversen said. “... All you need is that spark of hope that there’s a chance to be better, and that’s what the labor movement provides. That’s what this shows across the country is that there is that spark of hope that if workers stick together, they can improve their working conditions.”

Deere is only one of multiple major unions that have gone on strike this past year. In addition to Deere, Nabisco employees went on strike for weeks before returning to work in September, and Kellogg workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a strike wave, according to experts, which some on social media have dubbed “striketober” and “strikesgiving.” When a series of labor unions successfully negotiates improved benefits with an employer, it empowers others to do the same, they said.

Iversen said the strike is especially significant for manufacturing industries, proving that companies can afford to retain a highly skilled workforce and still be profitable. Deere set a standard for higher benefits, which will influence what other unions will ask for in their negotiations.

A win for Deere employees is a win for the community, Iversen said.

“It’s a victory for Deere customers because they continue to have the products that they have come to rely upon,” Iversen said. “It’s a victory for Deere as well because they get to get back to work producing those products that they’re selling. Deere is going to be a profitable company now and into the future with the agreement.”

One Milan worker who voted against the agreement said he was satisfied that it passed, but knows the company can do better. This agreement gave him hope for the next contract negotiation taking place in six years.

“There’s things that are still lacking in that contract that will have to be worked on in the next contract,” the worker said.

