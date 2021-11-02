UAW members reject second Deere contract offer

WATERLOO – Union workers returned to the ballot box Tuesday to reject the second contract proposal pieced together by negotiators and Deere & Co. officials.

Company-wide, UAW members voted down the tentative agreement with 45% for and 55% against, according to UAW Local 838’s Facebook page.

Members of the Waterloo–based Local 838 shot down the offer with 71% voting “no” to 29% “yes.”

The Local directed workers to report for strike duty as scheduled.

ON Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies directed traffic on Ansborough Avenue as members of Local 838 streamed into the National Cattle Congress Hippodrome, within sight of John Deere’s Westfield Avenue plant where union members continued to man picket lines.

Reactions to the proposed contract from UAW voters leaving the polling place were mixed.

“They are dangling a carrot,” said one woman who voted against the contract.

Another worker, a 13-year veteran from Waterloo, said the contract was a step in the right direction, but it still didn’t make the cut.

“I’d say were are going on the right path. I think the problem is everybody is thinking they are going to get the post-retirement health care, and you got to be honest. That was given away, and that’s something you’re not getting back,” he said.

He noted that the cost-of-living adjustment — reinstated in recent offers after disappearing from earlier contracts — can actually cause wages to drop based on economic calculations.

“You are not going to get everything you want in one contract, but it’s definitely a building block, and it shows everybody we have the ability to strike,” he said.

Across the Starlight Ballroom parking lot, two others said they were satisfied with offer and voted for it.

“Myself, I think it’s a decent offer,” said a 17-year veteran. He said he liked the contribution for the insurance for retirement.

“I thought the pay raises were decent — for the Cedar Valley. We’re not living in a metropolitan area,” he said. “I think it drastically improved from the first offer.”

The contact would cover more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at about a dozen sties in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

With news of the defeat, Deere officials released a prepared statement.

“Through the agreements reached with the UAW, John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries,” said Marc A. Howze, Group President, Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Administrative Officer for Deere. “This investment was the right one for Deere, our employees, and everyone we serve together. Even though it would have created greater competitive challenges within our industries, we had faith in our employees’ ability to sharpen our competitive edge."

The Deere statement noted that employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver, Colo., and Atlanta, Ga., voted in support of a separate agreement with identical economic terms.

UAW workers began striking after overwhelmingly rejecting the first contract offer in an Oct. 10 vote.

Many union members in Waterloo said they have been weathering the strike fairly well.

“I knew that was coming for a long time, so I saved. You don’t want your saving account to get drained but you don’t have too much of a choice. I’m sure there are people out there who are paycheck to paycheck and struggling with it,” one worker said.

Ratification voting is unique to each local. Strike duties were suspended during voting, but resumed after 2 p.m. until ballots are counted for all 11 locals. If the contract is ratified, the strike will end with the notification of results.

The new tentative agreement offers improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement. Here is what workers voted on Tuesday:

Wages

According to a contract summary, workers would receive an immediate 10% increase in wages in the first year and an additional 5% in the third and fifth years. But some of that increase is tied to inflation through cost of living adjustments (COLA), which have the potential to change.

The proposed COLA would adjust every three months with inflation. The first adjustment would be effective in December.

On the second, fourth, and six years, workers would get 3% lump sum payments. Upon ratification of the contract, workers would receive a $8,500 bonus.

Health care

There would be no changes in the cost of health insurance under the new agreement. Workers would pay $0 in premiums, have no deductibles or coinsurance, and no changes in co-pays.

Union members would receive two weeks of fully-paid parental leave. The insurance would also cover autism care and vision costs, including exams, frames, and lenses.

New hires would receive health care coverage after 30 days of employment on the first of the following month.

Retirement

Current and future union workers would choose between the traditional-plus and choice-plus retirement plans.

The traditional-plus plan allows employees to have a defined benefits pension, an increased multiplier for monthly pension for each year of service and fully own their pension after three years of service. The traditional-plus plan’s post-retirement health care fund offers cash balance savings. There will also be $2,000 of seed money per year of service.

The choice-plus plan includes a dollar for dollar 401(k) match up to 6% for 2022, then $0.70-$1 match for each year after. The specific match amount would be determined based on company profits. The company will also contribute 5% of employees’ annual wages to their 401(k).

The retirement bonus for both plans would total $37,500 for 10-24 years of service and $50,000 for 25 years or more.

Supplemental workers

Prior to the strike, union members worried about conditions for supplemental employees, full-time workers who pay dues but receive fewer benefits than full UAW members. There is no change to that in the new offer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.