UAW member struck, killed on his way to picket line near Deere facility in Milan, Illinois

A UAW Local 79 member was struck and killed walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan this morning.

According to Milan Police, the man, 56, was crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive when he was struck by a single motor vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the UAW leadership, he was a 15-year employee of the Deere PDC.

His name has not been released, pending notification of family, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Picketing has been halted for the day at the Milan site, a union member said.

John Deere officials released a statement Wednesday morning. It reads:

"We are saddened by the tragic accident and death of one of our employees who was struck by a vehicle before dawn this morning while crossing the Rock Island Milan Beltway. All of us at John Deere express our deepest condolences to their family and friends.

We have no further details as we await reports from law enforcement."

UAW Leadership also released a statement Wednesday morning. It reads:

"UAW members mourned the death today of a 56-year-old member of Milan, Ill, Local 79, who was a 15-year employee at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan, Ill. He was struck in a traffic accident and fatally injured while walking to the picket line.

“On behalf of the UAW and all working families, we mourn the passing of our UAW brother,” said Ray Curry, UAW President. “It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and coworkers.”

"The UAW will adhere to the policy to withhold the member’s name until family members are notified and decide to release their loved one’s information.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother who was reporting to the picket line. Our brother was fighting for what is right and we all mourn for his family and co-workers,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today.”

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, director of the Agriculture Implement Department said, “We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of our Brother. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family and his co-workers and they are all in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. The entire UAW mourns today.”

"Curry said the UAW flag will fly at half-staff in honor of our fallen brother."

