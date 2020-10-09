 Skip to main content
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Schwartz for supervisor
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Schwartz for supervisor

WATERLOO -- A former candidate for president has endorsed the re-election of a county supervisor.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democrat from Vermont, announced Friday he was endorsing Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz in his re-election bid.

"Our campaign was never about one election or one candidate," Sanders said. "The only was our movement can continue is if we work together to elect great, progressive candidates at every level of government, in every state in this country."

Sanders has endorsed more than 200 candidates running at all levels of office in the 2020 elections so far, according to the endorsement.

Schwartz, a Democrat, is one of four candidates running for three seats on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

Schwartz, who was co-chair of Sanders' presidential campaign in Iowa this year, called Sanders' support "truly humbling."

"Bernie Sanders is one of the most trusted and respected politicians in America," Schwartz said. "Like Bernie, I lead with integrity and authenticity and a willingness to stand up to powerful interests on behalf of people from all walks of life who feel that they have been left behind."

