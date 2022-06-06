 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. 18 near Floyd temporarily closed

MASON CITY – Shoulder work along eastbound U.S. 18 in the current work zone near Floyd will require closing the roadway to eastbound traffic beginning Monday and lasting until 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling south on Floyd County Road T-38/Lancer Avenue to Iowa 14, then east to U.S. 18/U.S. 218 at Exit 214. Southbound U.S. 218 traffic wanting to travel east will have to turn west at Floyd and follow the detour. An 11-foot lane width restriction and 15-foot height restriction will be in place during this project.

112016ho-interchange

An overpass will run 1,500 feet down the Avenue at the at-grade intersection at Floyd. T.J. Houdek, 23, of Charles City, was killed in a crash at the intersection in 2016.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

