U.S. 18 near Floyd temporarily closed

MASON CITY – Shoulder work along eastbound U.S. 18 in the current work zone near Floyd will require closing the roadway to eastbound traffic beginning Monday and lasting until 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.
During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling south on Floyd County Road T-38/Lancer Avenue to Iowa 14, then east to U.S. 18/U.S. 218 at Exit 214. Southbound U.S. 218 traffic wanting to travel east will have to turn west at Floyd and follow the detour. An 11-foot lane width restriction and 15-foot height restriction will be in place during this project.
An overpass will run 1,500 feet down the Avenue at the at-grade intersection at Floyd. T.J. Houdek, 23, of Charles City, was killed in a crash at the intersection in 2016.
CHRIS ZOELLER, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event - 6/2/22
Brandon Madsen - 2
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 1
Adam Hancock receives the 'Police Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 1
Lucas Schmidt, right, looks on Thursday as he hears about why he was named the recipient of the 'Firefighter of the Year' award inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 3
Lucas Schmidt poses for a photo with family and friends after being presented with the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cory Hines - 1
Cory Hines poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Reserve Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 1
Gavin Carman receives the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 3
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 1
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 2
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 2
Adam Hancock poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 4
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 2
Gavin Carman poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 3
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 1
Matt Krueger, right, stands alongside Mayor Rob Green as they hear about why Krueger received a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 2
Carson Barron poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ryan Bellis - 1
Ryan Bellis poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 1
Carson Barron poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 5
Matt Krueger shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Award Recipients - 1
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department honored many individuals Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brooke Heuer - 1
Acting Police Captain Brooke Heuer was the master of ceremonies for the Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 1
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 1
Todd Taylor receives the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 4
Ashley Luck poses for a photo with family and friends after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 2
Matt Krueger shakes hands with Mayor Rob Green as he receives a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brandon Madsen - 1
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Crowd - 1
Families, friends, elected officials and city employees attended the Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 1
New police officer Ashley Luck is administered the oath of office by Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 4
Todd Taylor shakes the hand of Interim Public Safety Director Craig Berte after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Jensen - 1
Carson Jensen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Top Cadet Award' from the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 5
Ashley Luck shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
Lucas Schmidt - 2
Lucas Schmidt, right, and Mayor Rob Green pose for a photo after Schmidt was presented the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 2
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 2
New police officer Ashley Luck has her badge pinned on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 2
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 3
Ashley Luck poses for a photo after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
