Tyson workers in Independence fear coronavirus spread, want shutdown, testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDEPENDENCE — Like their counterparts at the Tyson pork plant in Waterloo, employees of the Tyson plant in Independence stand shoulder-to-shoulder, eat in crowded lunch rooms, change in crowded locker rooms, and hear rumors about coronavirus cases and even a death from COVID-19.

Unlike the Waterloo plant, workers in Independence aren’t really part of the food supply chain the governor and president speak about: Tyson Pet Products makes treats for dogs.

“Dog treats are not essential,” said one Independence worker who shared her story anonymously with The Courier.

Workers say they have heard at least one Tyson employee at the Independence plant has died, and as many as eight others are infected. Management has not communicated any positive cases or deaths to workers, they said.

Workers said masks were provided to workers weeks ago, though some worry employees aren’t wearing them properly. Dividers have been placed between work stations, but workers described them as clear “flimsy garbage bags.” Plastic dividers at lunch tables are ignored by people moving around them to talk to one another.

An employee who stopped going to work recently said many in the Independence plant have joined her, fearing for their safety.