Tyson worker fondly remembered after succumbing to COVID-19

As Moore and his wife raised their family, Orvis would offer suggestions on visiting county or state parks – something “he did as much as he could. ... He loved to be out in nature. One of his happy memories was a trip he took along the North Shore of Lake Superior.”

Orvis has two brothers and two sisters plus a third sister who preceded him in death, according to his obituary.

“He was single, he never married,” said Moore. “So, basically, he was an uncle to a lot of nieces and nephews, and a good brother.”

Orvis got a job at Tyson more than a dozen years ago. He started on the line cutting meat, according to Moore. But for “at least five or more years” he had been working in the plant’s laundry department.

Moore, who last saw Orvis about six weeks ago, received one of his frequent emails April 14. Orvis outlined how he had reported to work for his shift the prior Sunday but was sent home by security personnel before getting through the door. In consultation with a doctor, he went into self-isolation and started feeling worse before ending up in the hospital.